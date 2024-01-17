BEAUTIFUL PEACOCK-SHAPED APPEARANCE: Creative Ideas for DIY Flower Vases with Free Capital from Used AQUA or Le Minerale Bottles

#BEAUTIFUL #PEACOCKSHAPED #APPEARANCE #Creative #Ideas #DIY #Flower #Vases #Free #Capital #AQUA #Minerale #Bottles

BERITASUKOHARJO.com – One of the decorations that you must have at home is a flower vase, this display can make the atmosphere of the house look beautiful and aesthetic.

To have this beautiful flower vase, people usually buy it from a special shop, but this time you can try making it yourself from used AQUA or Le Minerale bottles.

Using free materials and tools, this creative DIY flower vase idea can be transformed into a flower vase shaped like a very beautiful peacock.

Of course, this unique and beautiful flower vase is very suitable as a decoration in your home.

Let’s get straight to it, let’s practice step by step making a DIY red flower vase like this at home, here is the tutorial which has been summarized BeritaSukoharjo.com from the Yuk Tutor YouTube channel.

Tools and materials:

Used bottles

Cotton string

Flannel

Used cardboard

Synthetic pearls

Pearls together

Synthetic diamonds

Scissors

Glue gun

How to make:

1. First, prepare a 600 ml used AQUA or Le Minerale bottle, then cut it at the top near the bottle cap, use a cutter to make the cutting process easier, set it aside first.

2. Next, prepare a large number of used bottle caps, then make a hole in the middle, do this for the remaining bottle caps too, then set them aside.

3. Next, take the bottle caps one by one, then apply hot glue and cover them with light green cotton rope, do this until finished.

4. After all the bottle caps have been decorated, then apply hot glue and stick them one by one on the used bottles that were cut at the beginning.

5. After that, attach a green cotton rope to the top, then prepare enough synthetic pearls, stick them in the middle of each bottle cap that is attached to the bottle.

6. Don’t forget to decorate the bottle or container with pearls together, decorate according to your individual creativity.

7. Prepare used cardboard, then draw the shape of a peacock, then cut out the cardboard, apply hot glue and stick it on the flannel, cut it out and trim it.

8. After that, attach the peacock shape to the side of the container using hot glue, make sure it sticks perfectly so it doesn’t come off quickly.

9. Stick the bottle cap on the peacock’s body, then decorate it by attaching eye shapes.

10. Decorate also by attaching string pearls, split pearls and synthetic diamonds, decorate until it looks beautiful.

11. Put decorative flowers into the finished flower vase, then place it on the table.

That’s an easy way to make a flower vase with a very beautiful peacock shape.

Good luck. ***