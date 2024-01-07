Beautiful start! Tigres Femenil beat San Luis 1-0 at the start of Clausura 2024

Las Amazonas They started on the right foot. In the duel corresponding to Matchday 1 of Clausura 2024, Tigres Femenil won 1-0 at Atlético de San Luis with a solitary goal Stephany Mayorin order to start the defense of his crown with victory.

Even with the ‘hangover’ of the championship obtained in the Opening 2023 and with a ‘typical’ Matchday 1 match, those led by Milagros Martínez They added their first three points of the tournament in the University Stadium.

At minute 22 of the game, when the game still did not have a dominant team, Lizbeth Ovalle He put a cross into the area from the right wing, which he finished off with a header Mayor and beat the goalkeeper of the Potosí team, thus opening the scoring.

With the solitary goal of Stephany, the Amazons They added their first points of the tournament and are already preparing for their next match, which will be against Pumas in it University Olympic Stadium. On the other hand, the Potosinas will face each other Queretaro on your next date.

Jenni Hermoso was presented at the University Stadium

Prior to the start of the match between Tigres Femenil and Atlético San Luis, Jenni Hermoso was officially presented as a new member for the Felines for this one Closing 2024. After having arrived this afternoon at Montereythe Spanish forward has already stepped onto the field ‘The volcano’.

Likewise, the team presented Alison Gonzalez’s Hopealso as new players for the Amazonas and the former defender Hugo Ayala as the new sports director of the women’s team.

