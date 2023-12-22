‘Beauty chip’: medical entities ask Anvisa to take measures against hormonal implants in Brazil | Health

#Beauty #chip #medical #entities #Anvisa #measures #hormonal #implants #Brazil #Health

1 of 1 Oxytocin was used in “beauty chip”; experts say its use is unproven and poses a health risk — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Oxytocin was used in a “beauty chip”; experts say its use is unproven and poses a health risk — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In a letter addressed to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), seven medical societies expressed concern about the growing misuse of hormonal implants in Brazil.

According to the entities, the application of these implants, often containing anabolic steroids and nicknamed “beauty chip“, is promoted as part of strategies that exalt an ideal of a perfect body and healthy lifestyle, but which have no ethical or scientific support.

“‘Hormone chipping’, presented by supposed experts and marketed as ‘modern medicine’, turns out to be, in fact, an outdated and obsolete practice, as it uses medicines discontinued by Evidence-Based Medicine”, warn the entities in the note .

The text is signed by ABESO (Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome), SBEM (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology), FEBRASGO (Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations), SBMEE (Brazilian Society of Medicine of Exercise and Sport), the SBD (Brazilian Society of Diabetes), the SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology) and the SBGG (Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology).

According to experts (and medical entities), however, this represents a health risk and there is no scientific evidence that it brings the promised results.

“There is no dose, nor medical monitoring that guarantees safety for the use of hormones for aesthetic or performance purposes. Side effects can be unpredictable and serious, with the risks exceeding any possible benefit”, warn the entities in the letter.

Cases of acute myocardial infarction, thromboembolism and stroke are becoming frequent. Skin, liver, kidney, muscle complications and infections are associated with the use of implants. Psychological and psychiatric manifestations, such as anxiety, aggressiveness, dependence, withdrawal and depression are increasingly common.

— Medical entities in a letter to the director-president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antônio Barra Torres.

In the text, the medical societies also ask Anvisa for action regarding the prescription, marketing and use of these hormonal implants. Furthermore, they urge the agency to improve control over the use of anabolic steroids, whether through notification of prescription A (used to prescribe narcotic and psychotropic substances) or through an electronic prescription system.

O g1 contacted Anvisa, but, until the most recent update of this report, there was no response.

‘Beauty chip’: learn about the prohibited procedure that continues to be commercialized

Oxytocin has no proven efficacy for aesthetic purposes

There is no research that confirms the effectiveness of oxytocin to treat obesity, anxiety or lack of libido.

➡️ What has a proven effect is only on induction and postpartum.

Gynecologist Marcelo Luis Steiner explains that, in pregnant women, around 5 units are used throughout labor. In the postpartum period, 15 to 20 units per six hours.

In the case of the patient admitted with edema, her implant had a thousand units that should be released little by little.

❗ However, the absorption of hormones is one of the questions asked by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) prohibit the use of these chips.

The doctor and president of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM), Paulo Augusto Miranda, explains that science has been studying the role of this hormone, but research is focused on the feeling of well-being.

The first step in studies has been to understand how to identify a deficiency of this hormone in the body.

For extra doses of anything in the body, you first need to know if there is a low and what the deficiency can cause. Without this, it is not possible to think about taking any supplementation, as in the case of the hormonal chip.

We are at the stage of trying to identify the deficiency and understanding the chronic effects of this lack of oxytocin. In other words, it cannot be said that injecting this could bring benefits. What we do know is that it is not safe.

— Paulo Augusto Miranda, president of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM)

Beauty chip: hormonal implant for aesthetic purposes can cause irreversible damage

“Beauty chips” are banned

One of the points is, precisely, absorption. The chips can store different hormones that are administered in different amounts and must be released little by little into the body.

However, studies have not clearly shown the absorption profile of these substances and, therefore, adverse reactions.

We do not have studies that clearly determine the absorption profile of these substances on the chip. And the studies that exist show that there is individual variation and this changes the side effect from person to person. In other words, it is a risk.

— Paulo Augusto Miranda, president of SBEM.

Beauty chip continues to be sold