“Beauty comes from distance” from the Party Central Committee?Cai Biruquan told the inside story of the People’s Party’s defeat in the election – Politics – China Times News Network

#Beauty #distance #Party #Central #CommitteeCai #Biruquan #told #story #Peoples #Partys #defeat #election #Politics #China #Times #News #Network

When asked about his relationship with the Party Central Committee, former People’s Party legislator Cai Biru said mysteriously that “the beauty of distance” is not bad either. (Photo from this newspaper’s file)

The 2024 election has come to an end. Former People’s Party legislator Tsai Bi-ru entered the legislative race for a constituency in Taichung half a year before the election. Although she lost by more than 6,000 votes in the end, it has severely damaged Democratic Progressive Party legislator Tsai Chi-chang. Tsai Bi-ru emphasized that she will continue to work in Taichung after the election. Sit down. During the election campaign, there were many rumors that Cai Biru was at odds with the Party Central Committee. Cai Biru said in a mysterious way that Taichung is relatively far away from the Party Central Committee and the “beauty of distance” is not bad. However, he believed that if he loses the election, he should analyze the problem first and there is no need to rush. Find war criminals. Regarding the authenticity of internal reference polls, Cai Biru said bluntly, “face public opinion and polls with humility.” We must accept opinions from a wide range of opinions and refer to other people’s polls.

“Beauty comes from distance” from the Party Central Committee? Cai Biru told the inside story of the People’s Party election campaign (The source of the video is Youtube, please forgive me if it is deleted)

Former People’s Party legislator Tsai Bi-ru was unsuccessful in her bid to become Taichung Legislator. During the campaign, she received the full support of Taichung Mayor Lu Xiuyan from the Kuomintang. She was also jokingly called a “Lu faction legislator”, and there were also rumors that she was the director-general of the bid. Huang Shanshan refused to provide food and grass, and did not arrange for Ke Wenzhe to come to the platform, etc. The People’s Party’s internal reference poll before the election was criticized by the outside world as a fake poll because it was very different from the results. However, Ko Wenzhe still insisted that the turnout among young people was lower than expected, which triggered discussions.

Cai Biru accepted an exclusive interview with the “China News Network” program “Political Storm” on the 19th. When talking about the People’s Party’s internal polls, he said frankly that the fluctuations in public opinion are ups and downs, and one must face public opinion humbly. Sometimes the political party’s polls It is a service function, a bit like a propaganda to encourage supporters. Whether the poll is accurate or not depends on each company’s sampling and questioning methods. The poll is for reference, but other people’s polls should also be used for reference. “Be humble in the face of public opinion and humble in the face of polls.” We should review and accept opinions in this direction.

When asked about her relationship with the Party Central Committee, Ko Wenzhe, and Huang Shanshan, Cai Biru said with reservation, “Well… because it is relatively far away from the Party Central Committee in Taichung, I think the ‘beauty of distance’ is not bad.” The host laughed and said that this sentence is very meaningful. Does it mean that you are far away from the Party Central Committee and you can do what you want to do? Cai Biru also smiled and nodded and said, “Yes.”

Regarding the failure of the political party rotation, Xie Ligong, a war criminal who disagrees with the Blue and White Party and the former secretary-general of the party, named Huang Shanshan to be responsible. Cai Biru believed that we should not talk about war criminals because the Kuomintang Party has always made collective decisions. After collective decisions are made, everyone will We must take responsibility together and find individual war criminals. Unless we have made a very serious mistake, we must solicit opinions and conduct a review. The People’s Party has always done “root cause analysis” (RCA), and we must analyze the problem first. No need to The rush to find and label war criminals was Xie Ligong’s idea. We respect individual opinions and the Party Central Committee should still face such problems.

As for whether he will continue to cooperate with Lu Xiuyan in the future, or whether he will continue to serve locally in any position, Cai Biru said that he will stay in Taichung first. He originally rented a house in Qingshui, and now he is looking for a service office to settle down the team. Let’s give the team a break before worrying about positions and work in the next year. (Moderator: Will you elect the mayor?) It’s too early to talk about the mayor’s election in two years. Let’s first review the election campaign of the past six months and find out what Things that have been done right and things that have not been done are just short of the final touch. We must also collect the local response and see how it will develop in the future. Anyway, life is a rolling process, so everyone will keep watching.