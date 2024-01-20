BEAUTY CONTEST – Antsaly Rajoelina is preparing for a mission

Yesterday, Antsaly Rajoelina benefited from beauty treatments at the Amazones Institute La City Ivandry.

Antsaly Rajoelina will proudly represent the Big Island during the 71st Miss World pageant, which will take place in New Delhi, India, from February 18 to March 10. She says she is fully ready to face this competition.

Antsaly Rajoelina, full of confidence and 80% ready. Antsaly Rajoelina is preparing with enthusiasm to represent the Big Island at the prestigious Miss World competition. The competition, which will be held from February 18 to March 10 in New Delhi, India, will see Antsaly take on various challenges, ranging from sports, supermodel, multimedia, talent, traditional attire and many more.

Faced with the challenge of preparation as the only Malagasy representative, Antsaly is well supported. To take care of her hair, she benefits from the expert advice of “Curly Aho” for curls and Amazones for straight hair as well as make-up, while Shi Rakout and BoGasy take care of the competition outfits. To perfect her English speech, she works closely with the English Teaching Program (ETP) team. “I have been preparing for a year by exercising at least three times a week, balancing my meals and avoiding fast food. To practice English, I have been doing language baths for a year, considering English as my daily language. My family speaks English, my father being English speaking, I watch films in English, and even our church is English speaking. I am perfectly capable of conveying whatever I want to express in English,” she shares.

Balanced

Close collaboration with her mother in creating daily outfits shows Antsaly’s personal involvement in every detail. For the Top Model challenge, she is supported by the Totem agency, emphasizing that she does not feel alone in this great competition, especially during the preparation in Madagascar.

Currently weighing around 59 kilos, Antsaly maintains a balanced diet while maintaining her slender height of 1.74m. During the competition, all candidates participate in all events until the final, where eliminations will take place. Antsaly Rajoelina will compete against one hundred and two other competitors. The young Malagasy ambassador, committed to a cause close to her heart, emphasizes the protection of children against violence. She approaches this competition with great self-confidence.

Nicole Rafalimananjara