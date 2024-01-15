Bebe Rexha goes to the Grammy Awards without expectations | Stars

Bebe Rexha was “very disappointed” years ago when she failed to earn her first two Grammy nominations. The 34-year-old singer said this in conversation with People. Rexha missed out on an award for her song Meant to be from 2017.

“I said to myself: If I don’t win with Meant to be, I don’t think I’ll ever win a Grammy for anything else,” Rexha reflects. “Since then I have tried not to have any expectations.”

Rexha was nominated for a Grammy last year together with David Guetta, for their song I’m good (blue). This year the two were nominated again for the song One in a million. “David and I have a certain chemistry musically that I can’t explain,” says Rexha. “It’s just a lot of fun to work with him.” The singer also says she is “very grateful” that she is still active in the music industry and can do what she likes.

The Grammy Awards will be presented on February 4 in Los Angeles.

