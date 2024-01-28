Because now the League wants to take money away from the World Health Organization

#League #money #World #Health #Organization

“Why not move the 100 million Italians destined for the WHO and use them for the national health system?”: this is the latest proposal from the League, which now wants to cut the funding owed by each member state to the World Health Organization.

Defund the WHO, that is, theWorld Health Organization. It’s the latest idea of Lega, who suggested pocketing the funds that our country pays as a member state, and then using them in the National Health Service. “Ensuring the efficiency of our Healthcare System is a Government priority, as demonstrated by the record allocation for Health in the latest Budget law. However, we can do even better by using resources that – to date – are not managed appropriately, such as the approximately 100 million that Italy pays to the WHO every year, including regional, national and European contributions.“, we read in a post spread on social media by the Carroccio channel.

He then continues: “Instead of financing an entity that has certainly not helped our country in recent years and that is asking for more money and power over the health of Italians, why not use that sum to hire more doctors and support the opening of hospitals“.

It is not the first time that the League has been particularly critical of the WHO, from the history of the guidelines on childhood sexuality to the management of the coronavirus pandemic in general.

The WHO is the UN agency for all health issues, which aims to achieve the highest possible level of health for all populations. It was established in 1948 and Italy was among the first countries to join it. As the Ministry of Health specifies:

The WHO is the policy and coordination body on health matters within the United Nations system. Among other functions, it is committed to providing guidance on global health issues, directing health research, establishing norms and standards and formulating health policy choices based on scientific evidence; Furthermore, it guarantees technical assistance to Member States, monitors and evaluates trends in the health sector, finances medical research and provides emergency aid in the event of disasters.

As regards funding, however, the WHO portal itself clarifies, explaining that the available funds are provided by the member states as part of their membership of the Organization: “WHO receives funding through membership fees paid by Member States and voluntary contributions from Member States and other partners. Calculated as a percentage of each country’s gross domestic product, membership fees are assessed every two years at the World Health Assembly“. It’s still: “Less than 20% of WHO’s total budget comes from membership fees, with the remainder coming from voluntary contributions, largely from Member States and other UN organizations, intergovernmental organizations, philanthropic foundations, the private sector and other sources“.