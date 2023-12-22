Because the ideal bookstore is the future of our memories

#ideal #bookstore #future #memories

This is not an advertorial, nor an act of cronyism, but a letter addressed to our readers, that is: readers of beautiful adventures.

The German thinker Peter Sloterdijk, for whom the notion of human sympathy is essential, sees in the book more than an abstract object of worship: a message sent to each other by fellow men of all genres, faiths and conceptions, who bet for a sort of collaboration between the ages, both downstream and upstream.

Now a place that remains most appropriate for this exchange is undoubtedly the bookstore, and we all surely have our individualized and precise idea of ​​it with the memory of a brand, a place and one or more people from good advice. Next to school or family, next to bars and other places of entertainment, you will have experienced during adolescence, or later, this kind of initiation of which you will remain some first names and atmospheres – remember the anarchist trap of Claude, at the stairs of the Lausanne Market, in the 60s of the last century, The Golden Branch of Claire in the Geneva district of Georges Haldas, now buried in the cemetery of the Kings, remember the crossing of the Japanese quarter from Kanda to the thousands of bookstores lined up, or the quays of the Seine where you lingered until late, or the maze of wood and stairs, among the glass and concrete buildings, of the legendary City bookstore Lights, bookstore of Lawrence the beatnik, in the heart of San Francisco, and I pass by with nostalgia…

Happily recyclable

Under the banner of L’Imprudence, the cycles of the past have given way to the somewhat visionary recycled – as are the true reading enthusiasts. In fact, it was instead of a trade in velocipedes, to use the vocabulary of the world before, that Cédric the architect took over to the detriment of the prudence required of the builder by making his whim of add, a stone’s throw from the bohemian café Bout du monde, in Vevey, its personal annex to the virtual house of words already well present along the Lake Geneva region; and what we identify here as an ideal literary bookstore is in fact nothing exclusive, rather inviting each and every person to deduce, from their own experience, the qualities or shortcomings of the offer in their own region.

However, the example of Cédric the architect, as much as that of Odile, who succeeded him as an imprudent retiree from HR of a well-known multinational, illustrate an increasingly widespread “nice” reality which sees late vocations and other Youthful dreams come true in this type of activity rich in unformatted human resources that bookstores and guest houses run by more or less sexes allow. This noted in the wake of Michel Houellebecq’s sociologizing observations in The Map and the Territory, verified many times by the undersigned in recent decades in the four corners of France and our neighboring regions around Europe, without the slightest description other ways to read, to love, or to sell, or to buy books, even through Amazon, but yes, and why bother enriching your personal library via Kindle?

Dangerous delights

That the ideal bookstore is linked to the presence or faithful meeting of certain people is more than certain, as some people remember (I was there, a little eighteen-year-old student), knowing that a certain Georges Simenon, arriving in a Rolls-top from his bunker in the heights of Lausanne, or a certain Vladimir Nabokov, who had come expressly from his Montreux palace, showed up at the Payot bookstore in Lausanne to be advised by a Serbian employee in a velvet suit brown ribbed and a look both piercing and harshly soft, in the name of Vladimir Dimitrijevic, nicknamed Dimitri, future founder of a publishing house of European dimension under the banner of L’Age d’homme, among other bookstores including only titles – Le Rameau d’or or La Proue – smacked of poetry.

Which brings us back to L’Imprudence, whose owner Odile, nicknamed “the lady with the books” by some Romanian movers, offers a personal coffee-biscuit-chocolate welcome whose smiling quality is granted to the curiously coherent variety, to the originality and with the touch of the Boss (but nothing of the blue stockings or a Madame Verdurin in Odile Ledésert – that’s it, the incredible surname is dropped like that of the Larivières is cited by the kind Marcel who has forbidden himself any identification in the thousands of pages of Research), with an accentuated feminine touch to nuance, against the persistent forgetfulness of these ladies, and not for all that in the vengeful tone of wokism, let us quote more precisely: Colette very present in the window, apart from equal with the introspective Amiel (the section of intimate writings can be consulted inside), Balzac absolutely multi-genre in his trances, and if you ask him for three names from the top of his preferences: Marguerite Yourcenar, Willa Cather and Lawrence Durrell, certainly certified guy but in a quartet full of other good women; and if you linger, the names of the emblematic Virago collection will emerge, an Ursula Le Guin and her SF conjectures against a background of anthropology inherited from her father, a Goliarda Sapienza with a career as rubbed with revolt and politics as that of Doris Lessing.

In short, the choice of Cédric the architect was more of a “guy’s library”, while the lady with the books adds women and children, two Anglo-Saxon walls adjoining that of the kids in the back shop then that Literature with a large wing takes its ease in the first square, poetry and the ancient, ecology or the astonishing travelers, the French-speaking authors of the past or the most recent, etc.

And the money in all this? Don’t repeat it, but I found, in the section of our most famous authors, Le Canal exutoire by Charles Albert Cingria, a marvel of lyrical prose published by Mermod, for 20 current francs, while it is listed at ten or twenty times more among temple merchants. Does this mean that the lady with the books is selling off or underselling? Surely not. But beware of the traps of the lady with the books: they are perhaps in the excess of the heart…

So what is certain is that, shortly, we will find ourselves at the End of the World next door, in front of which Charles-Albert, celestial tramp, will have put down his bicycle and will make this simple observation: “She is astonishing, in life, the generosity of these beings. An archangel is there, lost in a brewery”…

Odile Ledésert, the lady behind the books of L’Imprudence. © DR