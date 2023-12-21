Becherovka in Polish hands. The iconic Czech brand is taken over by Maspex

#Becherovka #Polish #hands #iconic #Czech #brand #Maspex

Becherovka is the oldest alcohol brand in the Czech Republic. The Maspex Group signed an agreement with Pernod Ricard to purchase the Becherovka brand and a production plant and warehouse in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic. Let us remind you that Maspex is the owner of, among others, Tymbark, Kubuś, Lubella, Łowicz, Krakus, Kotlin, Włocławek brands and leading vodka brands such as Żubrówka, Soplica, Absolwent and Bols.

– Becherovka will strengthen our position in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Currently, it is number 2 in the herbal liqueurs segment in the Czech Republic. What is very important to us – it is a brand with traditions, produced continuously since 1807. It also has great potential – it fits perfectly into market trends, including: changing consumption profile towards drinks with lower alcohol content – argues Krzysztof Pawiński, co-owner and CEO of the Maspex Group.

The Czech Republic is not a “new land” for Maspex. Maspex Czech and Maspex Slovakia (branches of the Maspex Group) were founded in 1998. The business includes the production and sale of juices, nectars, fruit drinks, lemonades and energy drinks.

In the Czech Republic, the company has a production plant in Veselí nad Lužnicí. The main brands on the Czech and Slovak markets are: Relax, Tiger, Dr Witt, Marka Original, River, Caprio and Kubik. From 2020, the company also became the exclusive distributor of Nestea iced teas. In 2022, the portfolio was expanded to include alcohol brands under the Żubrówka brand.

Maspex is the leader in the category of juices, nectars and drinks with the Relax and Caprio brands, and also holds the second position in the market of beverage products for children with the Kubik brand. In the Czech Republic, it is the leader in energy drinks with the Tiger brand, and in Slovakia it ranks third in this segment.

The above-mentioned Becherovka is a Czech alcoholic treasure well known to Poles and a “must-have” in every shop and restaurant in the Czech Republic.

