Beckenbauer and women – at 11, a new love

From 7 years old, the football world is no longer the same. The great Franz Beckenbauer died at the age of 78. The German known as Kaiser Franz passed away in very poor health.

Naturally, in the German media, as well as in the world, materials of a different nature about Beckenbauer, who won almost everything both as a player and as a coach, abound.

Accustomed to looking at the topics of the day from any angle, the “Bild” newspaper did not miss the opportunity to chronologically tell the story related to his relations with the ladies.

One of the most popular football images in the world has 3 official marriages, of which

5 children were born – 4 boys and one girl

However, he is not limited to the wives in question. “Bild” calculates that on average every 11 years Beckenbauer falls in love again. However, so that the end of the article does not have a yellow tint, it is emphasized that the mother of Franz – Antoni, together with the last wife Heidi, are the most important women in the life of the legend.

Kaisera loved football and women. What was more important to him was a variable. This is how the “Bild” material begins.

Otherwise, the chronology of his personal life started scandalously. Franz Beckenbauer became a father for the first time at 18 years and one month. Not yet a professional footballer.

Beckenbauer apprenticed as a trainee in an insurance company – and more precisely in the car damage department, for 90 marks a month. He doesn’t like the job, but there is something to keep him – his colleague Ingrid, who is the only dark-haired woman in the Kaiser’s life. In October 1963, their son Thomas was born.

In those days, the appearance of an illegitimate child was a huge scandal. Beckenbauer instantly

was dropped from the youth national team

of the then Federal Republic of Germany.

He is later returned, but in order to exercise control over him, he always sleeps in the same room as coach Detmar Kramer.

It is said that before turning off the night light, Franz always asked: “Coach, can I tell you another joke?”.

Beckenbauer’s first wife was Brigitte Wittmann. He met Snow at the sports school in Grunwald, where “Bayern” holds camps, and the lady in question works as a secretary. The wedding took place on the footballer’s 21st birthday – September 11, 1966.

They adopted Thomas, who is now a financial manager. Brigitte gave birth to Franz 2 more boys. Their first son Michael is a doctor. The second – Stefan, is resting at the age of 46 due to a brain tumor.

“Brigge is the first lady for whom the term ‘football wife’ was coined. She allowed domestic stories to appear in the press, made Franz dress flamboyantly at times, took football from being a typical sport to the point of being boring and turned Franz into a superstar,” writes “Bild”.

However, they separated in 1977, as sports photographer Diana Zandman entered Beckenbauer’s life. With her, the German left for the USA, where he kicked for “Cosmos” for 4 years.

The couple went out in the company of Andy Warhol, who painted Franz, opera singer Luciano Pavarotti and ballet star Rudolf Nureyev. The great politician and diplomat Henry Kissinger crouches down next to the poolside lounge chair Beckenbauer is resting on after a game to chat with him.

In 1988, a secretary once again settled into the life of the Kaiser, who was then a coach of the FRG. This is Sibile Weimar, who works for the German Football Association. The two of them

manage to keep their relationship a secret

until 1990, when shortly before the World Cup in Italy, they got married. It continues as a documentary until 2002.

Back in 1999, however, Beckenbaur met his last wife – Heidrun Burmester, known as Heidi. He married her 7 years later. She blessed him with a son Joel (2000) and a daughter Francesca (2003). This marriage lasted until the end of Beckenbauer’s life.

However, the most important woman next to him, along with Heidi, is Kaisera’s mother – Antoni.

The future football ace grew up in the Munich district “Giesing” in the years after World War II in an old building on the 4th floor and among streets with bomb pits.

Franz Walter’s brother, who is 4 years older, says: “There was a hole in the floor at home. We covered it with a carpet.” “No one had anything, but there was no envy and we were really happy,” recalls the future star.

His father, Franz Beckenbauer Sr., who is a postal worker, cannot be called a homebody. Thus, mother Antony practically raised her sons alone. “She taught us values ​​and to be polite, friendly, approach people and help them,” says Franz.

He calls his mother every day until early 2006, when she leaves, no matter where she is in the world. From her he takes his life motto: “Never forget where you came from”.

And he held on to it until the end of his life.