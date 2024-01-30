Bedridden retired professor got back on his feet after three years

#Bedridden #retired #professor #feet #years

– 67-year-old Remzi Duran, who became bedridden due to various illnesses after falling in the snow in Konya 3 years ago, started to take steps thanks to the surgeries and physical therapy he underwent.

Retired art history professor Remzi Duran was admitted to the hospital because of the pain he felt in his waist and leg after falling as a result of slipping in the snow about 3 years ago. Duran, who was operated on with the diagnosis of a herniated disc, received inpatient treatment for a long time due to infection after the surgery.

Duran, who became bedridden due to the decrease in muscle tissue, underwent surgery again after 3 years due to the stenosis of the spinal canal and took his first steps after physical therapy.

– “Now I can walk even with a walker”

Duran told the AA correspondent that 3 years ago, while taking supplies from the trunk of his car, he slipped and fell on his back due to snow.

Stating that he was driving the car later, Duran said, “When I got home, I couldn’t get out of the car. I called the doctor and went to the hospital. The necessary treatments were given and I was relieved. I lost consciousness 1-2 days after the fall. I was taken to the hospital by ambulance. I was operated on in the neurosurgery service with the diagnosis of a herniated disc. The process that existed before was revealed with my fall.” said.

Stating that he started walking even with a cane after the surgery, Duran said that this time he started to receive inpatient treatment due to the infection he caught from the surgery area, and he became unable to walk during this process.

Duran stated that he was re-examined and had surgery for the second time with the diagnosis of spinal canal stenosis as well as a herniated disc, and said, “After the second surgery, I started physical therapy. Now I can walk, even with a walker. My muscles have become stronger, but I am afraid that I will fall. I prefer to use a walker. Standing.” “I just started to stop. I continue the treatment 2 days a week. I do the movements at home with the help of my son. Now I have no pain.” he said.

– “He continues treatment 2 days a week”

Konya Farabi Hospital Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Specialist Osman Tüfekçi stated that Remzi Duran was operated on due to the stenosis of the spinal canal.

Stating that they have been applying physical therapy to Duran, who is bedridden, for 50 days, Tüfekçi said:

“The width of the canal containing the spinal cord is 12-14 millimeters on average in men. In Remzi Hodja, this width decreased to 2 millimeters. The narrowness of this canal was also an important factor in his inability to walk. We started rehabilitation. He received inpatient treatment for 35 days. Now he continues treatment 2 days a week. More “He couldn’t walk before, but now he started doing his own care activities, he can walk with walking aids and do some exercises.”

Tüfekçi reported that the patient could start walking without support over time with physical therapy.