Beef, chicken and fish: alternatives for the New Year

#Beef #chicken #fish #alternatives #Year

Merchants predict great sales by the end of 2023. They highlight the importance of Now Meat to benefit sales and customers’ pockets.

With just a couple of days left to say goodbye to 2023, canal12misiones.com visited butcher shops, chicken shops and fishmongers to find the best prices for New Year’s dinner. Merchants highlight the positive impact of Now Meat to improve sales and make purchasing fresh cuts more accessible to customers.

The program Now Meat It is in effect on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays until December 31. Consumers can buy cuts of red meat, chicken, sausages or cold cuts at participating stores.

As far as profit is concerned, Customers can access a 10% discount or refund depending on the payment methodeither with the viüMI platform or debit or credit cards from banks that can be Macro, Credicoop or Nación.

Fresh beef at good prices

“We worked like a few years ago with the Now Meat. We offer fresh meat directly to the customer“, he detailed Matías Husulak, owner of a butcher shop in Posada. He added that since the carnage They make a 10% discount, while the bank is responsible for refunding another percentage.

“For savings, what sells the most are the cuts for stew. At the moment the country is going through it is more difficult to access grill cuts“, explained the merchant. He explained that among what customers request the most is the needle and the bone-in roast lid, “because it is more accessible than other cuts for the grill“.

He explained that although the standard measurement for a roast is around half a kilo per person, “You can safely eat about 300 or 400 grams if accompanied with salads, chorizos and achuras.”.

Chicken, with good offers with Ahora Carne

For those families looking to break away from the traditionality of roasting, chicken became another alternative. In this framework, the merchant Yamila Benitezexplained that what is part of Now Carne are leg – thigh, supreme, and exempts those prosecuted.

“For the last dinner of the year, many choose to bring supremes, or breast steaks for chicken rolls”, he highlighted.

Fish, the economical, profitable and healthy option

River fish sales usually increase during festive seasons such as Christmas, New Year and Easter. Given the economic context that the country is going through, it became an alternative for the entire year. As explained Marcos Alastueyowner of a capital fishmonger, “people began to eat fish more regularly”.

The merchant also commented that during the last weeks and based on the increase in meat, “Fish only increased in price by 20% and is cheaper than cuts of red meat”. He commented that “The best and most expensive fish we have is the surubí at $5,800”.

He mentioned that another option that customers are looking for are filets. “We have the golden one for $4,000 per kilo and it is a cut that has no losses.”, he commented. Among the most economical cuts, recommended white salmon at $3,500 and river salmon at $3,200.

The various options for the New Year’s Eve table are visible. In addition to the good prices that can be obtained in the Concentrator Markets, there is also the option of card purchases in stores participating in the Ahora programs.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)