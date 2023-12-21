Beeper makes final attempt to keep iMessage client for Android up and running – Tablets and phones – News

#Beeper #final #attempt #iMessage #client #Android #running #Tablets #phones #News

Beeper says it will no longer look for solutions to keep its iMessage client for Android up and running if Apple takes action again. Beeper’s latest solution is to use a jailbroken iPhone, or a Mac as previously announced.

Beeper said in a blog post that it has no plans to take action if the developer’s latest solution is taken offline by Apple. Instead, it wants to focus on “building the best chat app in the world.” “Every time Beeper Mini goes down or becomes unreliable due to Apple interference, Beeper’s credibility takes a hit. It’s unsustainable.” Beeper also states that it cannot win a ‘cat and mouse game’ against Apple. However, the developer thinks he has created something with the latest software version that the iPhone manufacturer can ‘tolerate’.

The latest action Beeper has taken to keep the iMessage client up and running for Android devices is using an old jailbroken iPhone. Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky explains that Beeper Mini users can jailbreak an iPhone 6, 6S, SE 2020, 7, 8 or X to install a Beeper tool and obtain an iMessage registration code. By entering that code into the Beeper Mini app on an Android device, users should be able to get started with iMesagge on that device. Beeper says the iPhone must be on the charger and connected to Wi-Fi for it to work.

In addition, from next year, Beeper plans to offer a service where users can buy or rent an old iPhone with the Bleeper software pre-installed. If there is ‘sufficient interest’, the service will become available in 2024. Buying an old iPhone would cost between $30 and $60. Users would pay ‘a few dollars per month’ to rent an old iPhone. In addition to a jailbroken iPhone, it is possible to use iMessage on an Android device by installing Beeper Desktop on a Mac, as Beeper announced earlier this week. In addition, the Beeper Mini software is now open source, giving other developers the opportunity to further develop the software.

Beeper Mini was introduced a few weeks ago. The service should enable Android users to use Apple’s iMessage, including ‘blue bubbles’ and other features. Since then, Apple has taken steps to stop the service, causing Beeper Mini to stop working for some time. By using a Mac or jailbroken old iPhone, the service should still be usable. It remains to be seen whether Apple will come up with new measures against the service. If that is the case, Beeper will – as far as the developer now knows – throw in the towel.