Beer truck lost its load and was looted

It occurred in the Los Cerritos sector of the Miranda state.

A truck carrying more than 1,500 cases of beer lost its load while traveling through the state of Miranda and was looted by people who live nearby and by passers-by passing through the Los Cerritos sector, in the Acevedo municipality.

According to the report, the driver lost “the load went away” and about three pallets were scattered, so he took the opportunity to take the boxes with the drinks.

No one was injured in the incident, the driver was identified as Asdrúbal Rojas Mariño, 52 years old, who is from Ciudad Bolívar and was carrying the Teck transportation truck.

Units of the Bolivarian National Guard arrived at the site.

