Before the night slalom in Courchevel – without leader Holdener “actually unimaginable” & “a chance” – Sport

#night #slalom #Courchevel #leader #Holdener #unimaginable #chance #Sport

Contents

The next slalom is on Thursday. With Wendy Holdener’s absence, can others step into the breach?

“A women’s slalom in the World Cup without Wendy is actually unimaginable.” What is hard to believe for Holdener’s classmate Michelle Gisin will become a fact on Thursday evening: the night slalom in Courchevel will take place without the 30-year-old.

Holdener is suffering from an ankle injury that the Swiss slalom figurehead sustained in training a week ago. The consternation was and is great throughout the Swiss camp. Gisin expresses it like this: “At first I couldn’t believe it and I’m incredibly sorry. She was consistent for so long, always delivered, was always healthy.”

Live notice

Open box Close box

We will show you the women’s night slalom in Courchevel live on SRF two on Thursday as follows:

1st run: 5:30 p.m

2nd run: 8:35 p.m

Consistency personified

In fact, Holdener has only missed 2 slaloms in her World Cup career: Lenzerheide 2021 due to Corona and Are 2022 due to a minor injury. In the last ten years, Holdener has taken 35 of the 42 Swiss slalom podium places – so logically, the Swiss technical trainer Alois Prenn “cannot digest” her failure so quickly.

We can now speak French more often.

But for the South Tyrolean it is clear: “This doesn’t mean more pressure for the others, but rather an opportunity.” Especially since Gisin, for example, “likes the slope in the French Alps with the long run out at the end,” as she says herself, and teammate Camille Rast “really enjoys night slaloms.”

Gisin wants to build on her strong result (6th place) in Killington. Also due to Holdener’s injury, she slipped back into the top 15. “It doesn’t take much to get back in quickly,” says Gisin with certainty.

We can also hope for a good result from Rast and Meillard, who have both been working intensively on their slalom skills recently. And with Eliane Christen, a new face is getting a taste of World Cup air for the first time.

Holdener’s absence has one good thing for Rast and Meillard, who is also Francophone: “We can now speak French more often.”