Behind the scenes of the Super Cup crisis revealed! Here is the comment of IFAB and lawyers – Galatasaray

The Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe was postponed after the Saudis did not allow Ataturk posters and banners. The great crisis came almost out of nowhere.

In the contract made months ago, while the approval of the clubs was obtained, it was allowed to sing the National Anthem, sing folk songs, especially ‘My Homeland’, and unfurl the Turkish Flag. Finally, TFF called the Saudi authorities and requested a moment of silence for the martyrs, and this was also approved.

The real crisis happened afterwards. On Wednesday, Fenerbahçe applied to TFF for a ‘Peace at home, peace in the world’ banner and Atatürk t-shirt. But there was no response from the federation.

IFAB KURALI NE DIYOR?

In the Game Rules Regulations determined by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), it is stated that “There cannot be any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images on the equipment used.” This rule also applies to equipment worn under the jersey…

Since the necessary permissions were not obtained in advance; Warm-up equipment with Atatürk’s picture, Fenerbahçe’s “Peace at home, peace in the world” banner and Galatasaray’s “How happy is the one who says I am a Turk!” Requests to appear with a banner constituted a situation contrary to the Laws of the Game determined by the IFAB. The fact that the clubs did not have permits caused obstacles from the Saudi authorities.

BÜYÜKEKŞİ SAID “IT WILL BE USEFUL”

Turkish Football Federation President Mehmet Büyükekşi had previously met with the press before the National Team’s away match against Croatia and explained the reasons for the Saudi Arabian selection. President Büyükekşi said, “We wanted to hold the Super Cup in Germany. But for security reasons, he did not allow the two Turkish teams to play a match. We encountered the same situation in England. No European country allows it. Azerbaijan says ‘Come and do it with us’, but there is no money there either. Saudi Arabia transfers world stars to its country by paying around 120 million dollars. “Organizing the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia will be beneficial for the brand value of Turkish football,” he said.

WHO WILL EVALUATE?

In the statement made by the TFF and the clubs in Riyadh, it was stated that “The Agreement (between the TFF and Saudi Arabia) stated that the rules of FIFA, AFC, UEFA and other international football regulatory and administrative organizations will apply”, while sports law experts approached this with caution. Lawyers first ask, “Who will evaluate this situation?” He stated that the answer to the question should be found.

Explaining the incident with the example of the “military salute”, lawyers said, “Can our military salute be considered a crime by the Turkish Football Federation?” “However, this is evaluated differently in the international arena,” he said.

HERE IS THAT ARTICLE

In the Super Cup status, the statement “Clubs taking part in the cup competition are obliged to comply with all the issues specified in the status of the league they are in and not expressly stated otherwise in this status.” Since Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are also Super League teams, they have to act within the provisions of this status… The 13th paragraph of Article 6 of the Super League Statute also includes the following:

“Clubs can only take to the field before the competition with banners permitted by TFF. It is essential that banners contain social and community messages. Institutions and organizations must submit their banner requests to the clubs, and the clubs must apply to the TFF and receive approval. Banners must be 14 meters long and 1 meter wide. Banner requests will only be evaluated if made during working hours.”

FETOISTS DID NOT STAY IDLE

While the postponement of the Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe Super Cup match, which was supposed to be played in Saudi Arabia, after Atatürk posters and banners were not allowed, caused great repercussions, the fugitive Fetö members did not remain idle. Fetö members, taking advantage of the crisis and events, tried to agitate the public with many posts on their social media accounts. Events from dozens of accounts; Information pollution was created by trying to attribute it to reasons such as the Gezi Park events and the diplomatic crisis.

SPAIN AND ITALY MADE THE AGREEMENT

Saudi Arabia is a country that not only spends hundreds of millions of euros to buy football players, but also hosts organizations from many countries. Like Turkey, many European countries have previously signed agreements to hold matches on Saudi territory. Italy is one of these countries. With the contract signed in June 2017, Italy played the Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia three times in 5 years and put 21 million euros in its coffers.

Despite many criticisms, the Spanish Football Federation was among the countries that made the same agreement. With the agreement it made with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in 2019, RFEF decided to play the Spanish Super Cup matches in Saudi Arabia for 6 years for a total of 240 million euros. This season, the organization will be held between January 10-14. Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Osasunda will participate in the organization to be held at the stadium where the canceled Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe match will be played.

5 MILLION EUROS WILL BE PAID BACK, NO COMPENSATION

Following the agreement made for the organization, in addition to the money given to both the clubs and the federation for expenses, five million euros, which is the fee spent for the match, will be paid to the Saudi authorities. After the match was postponed at the last minute, it was learned that the Turkish Football Federation or the clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe would not provide any compensation.

“NEW CONFUSION IN TURKISH FOOTBALL”

The Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe was postponed after the Saudis did not allow Ataturk posters and banners. While this great event had a great impact in Europe, it appeared in the headlines of many important newspapers. What was written about the incident is as follows:

SKY SPORT: “The match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe in Saudi Arabia has been postponed due to disruptions. “This decision was taken shortly before the start of the fight.”

BRAND: “There was a scandal in the Turkish Super Cup. “The refusal of Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe to play led to a new scandal in Turkish football.”

SPORTMEDIASET: “Diplomatic crisis between Türkiye and Arabia. “The Super Cup match was postponed after disagreements with the Saudi authorities.”

TRANSFER MARKET: “An unprecedented diplomatic crisis. Crisis; It arose when local authorities prevented banners and t-shirts referencing Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and first President of the Republic of Turkey, from entering the stadium.”

DAİLYMAİL: “Saudi Arabia banned banners of the founder of Turkey. Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe decided not to play the match.”

BILD: “Big debate in the Turkish derby. “There was a problem in the derby in the desert.”

KICKER: “Turmoil on the 100th anniversary of the Republic: Turkish Super Cup was canceled in Riyadh.”

SPORTS WORLD: “New confusion in Turkish football: Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe refused to play minutes before the start of the Super Cup match in Riyadh.”

