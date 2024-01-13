Behind the scenes: this is how cinemas determine the film agenda | Movies & Series

#scenes #cinemas #determine #film #agenda #Movies #Series

The 2024 film agenda is well filled. Among other things Dune: Part Two and a new version of the iconic Mean Girls can be seen this year. Who decides when and how often a film is shown in the cinema?

Scheduling films is not an easy job, Evert Nuijten tells NU.nl. Together with five colleagues, he is responsible for the film programming of the Pathé cinema chain. “We meet every Monday and then we put together a complex but fun puzzle,” says the content manager.

Before a film is shown in the cinema, the Pathé team watches the film. Then they have a meeting with the studio or distributor. There they express mutual expectations. “For example, based on whether the film is already alive online and the historical results of comparable films,” says Nuijten.

At the movies Barbie in Oppenheimer for example, there was already great online popularity before you could see them in the cinema. “As a result, these films were given a lot of space in our cinemas in the first week,” Nuijten explains. In addition, public holidays and holiday periods play a major role in drawing up the agenda.

The film agenda is only made for one or two weeks. Nuijten and his team then look at the popularity of the films among their own visitors.

“Based on this, we schedule a film more or less often. It may happen that a film that does less well has to make way for a film that does attract full houses. So the visitor actually decides what is shown.”

‘Some titles need longer’

The first week is often important for the success of a film. But Koen de Groot, market researcher at film industry organization NVPI, emphasizes that a slow start does not necessarily mean that a film is doomed.

“Some titles take longer. They start slowly, but later attract a lot of audiences,” he says. “Consider, for example, films that are released before the holidays. They sometimes start slowly, but are well attended during the Christmas holidays. The figures for the first weeks are then not a reliable indicator of potential success.”

At Pathé they therefore plan from week to week and a film can therefore be shown more. Have you been looking forward to that one film for a long time and is the theater almost full? Then rest assured: there is a good chance that cinemas will schedule that film much more often.

So wait another week; then you can enjoy your movie night with a bowl of popcorn in your favorite spot in the room.