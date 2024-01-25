behind the scenes with a drug dealer in ‘NO CAP’

#scenes #drug #dealer #CAP

In the third season of the VTM GO series ‘NO CAP’, reporter Camille Vanuxem takes viewers on an intriguing journey through the world of drugs. This way she gets to take a look at what goes on at a drug dealer.

Starting today, Camille Vanuxem takes you behind the scenes of the drug world. In ‘NO CAP: Good Trip, Bad Trip’ the young reporter asks sharp questions about how the younger generation views drug use. Is there still a taboo, or have drugs become ubiquitous?

Camille goes undercover again to find out how easy it is to get drugs and what the dangers are. Just like in the previous seasons about sugar daddies and beauty ideals, this third part also promises to offer a revealing and in-depth look at a socially relevant and current topic.

Fun or danger?

‘During my search I end up in all kinds of places: from rave parties and rehab centers, to even at a dealer’s home’, Camille talks about this season of ‘NO CAP’. ‘I discover what the latest and most popular designer drugs are, but also talk to peers whose lives have been completely destroyed by drug use. In the mysterious world of drugs, the lines between fun and danger quickly blur.’

In the first images we see how she visits a dealer who is preparing his ‘stash’ for sale. From MDMA and ketamine to mefi and XTC, the dealer shows her how he processes the drugs and delivers them to his customers. “I really try to give a nice crystal to good customers,” he says. ‘This way they get quality and a full gram.’

‘NO CAP: Good Trip, Bad Trip’ is now available on VTM GO.

