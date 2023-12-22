Beijing attacks gaming, company shares collapse. Billions have evaporated from the market

#Beijing #attacks #gaming #company #shares #collapse #Billions #evaporated #market

On December 21, the Chinese authorities presented a package of guidelines for gaming companies, which caused panic on the market. The National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) presented its project of “measures for the administration of online games”, which in its opinion is intended to ensure uniform management of the sector and promote high quality products and sustainable development of the sector.

The proposal is not yet official law. The draft has been made available for public viewing and can be commented on publicly until January 22, 2024. However, you do not have to be an expert on China to realize that polemics from the interested companies may have no effect.

Beijing intends to set spending limits on online games and ban rewards for players who log in every day, spend money on the game for the first time, or spend time on it several times in a row. These are common mechanisms that motivate consumers to participate in online gaming.

According to the solutions proposed by the Chinese authorities, online games will also have to be approved by regulatory authorities. If authorities deem a game unsuitable for minors or easy to become addicted to, it will only be available to adults.

The regulations will also affect people who record video games – streamers will no longer be able to receive large tips. In addition, minors will not be allowed to provide account rental and sale services, currency and virtual prop trading, as well as services such as coaching and gaming on behalf of the account holder.

After presenting the draft restrictions, the market capitalization of the two largest Chinese companies operating in the gaming field decreased by almost USD 80 billion. Shortly after news about it appeared, Tencent Holdings shares lost 16% in a matter of minutes.

Shares of Tencent’s closest rival, NetEase, fell by as much as 28%.

According to experts, the new rules will seriously harm the business models of gaming companies, reduce their gaming revenues and force them to look for new methods of engaging consumers. Some also hold the opinion that the size of the market decline was not caused by the proposed solutions, but by the introduction of new restrictions.

– It’s not necessarily about the regulation itself – the political risk is too high. Investors believed that new restrictions would no longer be introduced and began to pay attention to company fundamentals again. This is very damaging to confidence in the market, said Steven Leung, executive director of institutional sales at broker UOB Kay Hian, in an interview with .

The Chinese gaming market experienced its first shock in 2021, when authorities strictly limited the time that minors can spend playing games. The approval of new titles was also suspended for a period of 8 months. Beijing’s actions were aimed at combating growing addiction to video games.

In the latest draft restrictions, authorities also mentioned that they encourage online game publishers to develop overseas markets, strengthen international cooperation and take steps to increase the global influence of Chinese culture.

The Chinese authorities have already shown their tendency to cut down selected sectors of the economy. Investors were shocked in 2021 when a single decision by Beijing destroyed the beleaguered paid education market. Two years later, one of the listed stars of this industry is slowly recovering after changing its business model. This shows the creativity of Chinese business, which has had to get used to building on shaky ground.