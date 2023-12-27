Beijing with an ultimatum to the Biden office

#Beijing #ultimatum #Biden #office

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning.

The negative content in the National Defense Authorization Act of the United States that applies to China should not be implemented, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

“If the US decides to continue in this direction, China will take decisive and strong measures to firmly protect its sovereignty, rights and security interests,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

Last Friday, US President Joe Biden signed the defense policy bill, backed by a record $886 billion in annual military spending and policies such as aid to Ukraine and a pushback against China in the Pacific and Indian Ocean region.

Economic cooperation between China and Russia is of mutual interest to both countries and “should not be interfered with or restricted by a third party,” Ning said, referring to Beijing’s participation in Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 liquefied natural gas project.

The US imposed sanctions on Arctic LNG 2 in November as part of sanctions against Moscow over the war in Ukraine, and Russian shareholder Novatek declared force majeure. The Chinese companies CNOOC and CNPC each have a 10% stake in “Arctic LNG 2”, as well as France’s TotalEnergies and a consortium of Japan’s Mitsui & Co and JOGMEC.