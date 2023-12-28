“Being bald will be a choice”: an operation and two pills change the fight against alopecia | Health & Wellness

#bald #choice #operation #pills #change #fight #alopecia #Health #Wellness

There are things you can’t hide from your hairdresser. Miguel Jiménez Guillamón attests to this. When he opened his barbershop in 2005, no one was talking about transplants. But little by little, he began to see leafy bushes where before there was only sparse hair; generous bangs that replaced clear foreheads. “I also saw scars with a specific shape that I began to recognize,” he explains in a telephone conversation. They were hair transplants. Jiménez took notes very attentively. He was barely 20 years old, but he was already starting to lose hair. “And that affected me,” he says, “I had less confidence with girls, or on the street. Also, at work I spent the day in front of the mirror.”

In 2012 she decided to start a YouTube channel to give advice on hair care, but she was embarrassed to upload content. “I said, ‘Who’s going to want to see a bald barber?’” It turns out that a lot of people. Michael, which is what he calls himself online, spoke openly about his experience with hair loss. He gained 300,0000 followers. Later he told how his first transplant in Spain was. It was 2014 and things were about to change. By the time he performed a second operation, in Turkey, in 2017, a million people were watching his videos. That’s how he realized that he was not alone. Nobody talked about it openly, but everyone looked for it on the internet. “It is normal. “You don’t realize how important your hair is until you lose it,” he thought.

By the time they turn 30, one in four men begins to lose their hair. At 50, nearly half find themselves in this situation, something that, 10 years later, affects two out of three. They are the most obvious effects of androgenic alopecia, which causes 95% of baldness cases in men. The least visible are the psychological consequences: low self-esteem, anxiety and depression. Dirk Kranz, bald psychologist and author of the eloquently named study Bald and Bad? (Bald and bad?, in English) points out that these are not unfounded concerns. “Being bald brings social disadvantages when applying for a job or dating a person. Men with a full head of hair are perceived more positively, as numerous studies have shown,” argues Kranz.

“In some cultures, such as in East Asia (and formerly in the European context), hair loss in men is also associated with positive attributes such as morality, intelligence and wisdom,” explains the expert. However, the Western ideal of beauty is becoming globalized, and a full head of hair seems to be essential to fit into it. All you have to do is take a look at the growth of the powerful industry that has been created around hair; or rather, of its absence.

In 2021, around 3.4 million hair transplants were performed worldwide, according to the Medihair platform. The world market for this operation was then valued at around 8.7 billion euros. That is more than double the GDP of a small country like Andorra. Triple what was invested that same year to eradicate malaria in the world.

Synthetic hair, the next frontier

The transplant does not grow new hair, it only changes its location. This means that some patients, with a very advanced degree of alopecia, cannot have it done, and in those cases new hair would need to be created. This is the last frontier, and it is close to being crossed. Harvard University cell biologist Karl Koehler has been using stem cells for a decade and has created patches of human skin that grow hair follicles over time. This opens the door to synthetic hair being grown in the future.

Maksim Plikus, a biologist at the University of California, is doing experiments with Scube3, a protein that promotes hair growth. His idea is to inject a messenger RNA vaccine to order the body to release it. “There is excitement because we are about to reach a turning point,” said Plikus in a recent report in New Scientist magazine. Optimism in this field is not tied to a single treatment, which increases the chances of finding an effective strategy. But before understanding what the future holds, we must look back.

In recent years, science has understood how the hair loss process works, and has found some products that can significantly delay it. It is difficult to trace the origin of this story: a prison in Oklahoma (USA) is often cited, where inmates serving sentences for rape, who had been castrated, regained their hair; Other bibliographical references place it in the Dominican Republic, where a series of families in a town with many intersex children were studied. The fact is that science, at some point in the 20th century, began to relate testosterone, a male hormone produced in the testicles, with hair loss.

In the decades that followed, researchers learned that it was not acting alone. “An enzyme converts it into a substance called dihydrotestosterone or DHT, which causes hair follicles to shrink,” explains Mario Puerta Peña, dermatologist at the Doctor Morales Raya Clinic specializing in trichology. Hair follicles are like hair factories, and DHT directly attacks the engine of the factory, the dermal papilla. “It atrophies and the hair it produces is increasingly finer and shorter. It is miniaturized,” explains Puerta. You can remain suspended in this state for a few months. Then it disappears. Thus, bald people still have the same hair shafts as others, but they are shrunken. It could be said that there are no bald people, but rather people with small hair follicles.

Understanding this has resulted in the discovery of an effective treatment to combat and delay hair loss. There are two pills that keep many men away from a transplant (and many others happy with it). Without them, the graft would be a temporary patch, hair for today and baldness for tomorrow.

The science of baldness and testosterone

“They are oral antiandrogens,” explains Puerta. “Finasteride and dutasteride, which inhibit the transformation of testosterone to dihydrotestosterone.” Eliminating the hormone that attacks the follicles delays, and even reverses, miniaturization. For the most extreme cases, you can also opt for subcutaneous injections. These also serve to localize its effectiveness in an area and avoid possible side effects. Some patients have reported less sexual desire, to an extent still disputed and not completely proven.

Dutasteride was used to treat prostate cancer, but the visible effect it had on hair led to a new use being studied and patented. Something similar is happening with minoxidil, a drug that was originally developed to improve blood pressure. It was then seen that it increases blood flow to the head area, which improves the vigor of the hair. “In recent years, it has been discovered that its oral formula works better than the topical formula and is less cumbersome,” says Puerta. “But there is no pharmaceutical company that markets it.” Some users choose to wander around pharmacies looking for Loniten (an almost discontinued formulation of minoxidil), designed for blood pressure, which can be obtained for a few cents. From Pfizer, its manufacturer, they confirm that there is a shortage in Spain and that “demand is much higher than supply”, remembering in passing their original medical indication. This being the case, many users are forced to order the more expensive master formulation, which can be obtained for about 45 euros. The combined treatment, dutasteride and minoxidil, can cost around 60 euros per month. Having hair is starting to be a question that depends on your pocket.

Pel de Ric (rich man’s hair, in Catalan) knows it well. With this ironic name, an Instagram account is announced that publishes and comments on photos of the lustrous hair of wealthy men. “There is a class component in hair,” confirms JLH, one of the four authors of this account, who prefers to remain anonymous. “We started all this as a joke, we simply gave a name to a type of person, a character, and we put clever copies [textos atractivos para la audiencia]. And it connected in some way, it’s a joke that 80,000 people have understood, so it seems clear that it is like that.” Ric’s Pel focuses on gray-haired gentlemen, ostensibly older than JHL, who recognizes that there is also a generational factor. After spending years hunting for lush gray hair, he believes that there are many more bald people not only for a biological reason, but also for a cultural one. “We give more and more importance to image. There are more and more treatments, pills, grafts, etc. At our age they did not have the resources that we have,” he reflects.

Dr. Puerta confirms this idea: “Very young people come, who have more or less good hair or a very slight degree of alopecia. There are even parents who come with their children, 17, 18 years old, who, knowing that it is hereditary, want to prevent it from happening to them like it did to them,” he details. Standards of masculinity are changing and the taboo towards treatments and grafts no longer exists. Before, friends hid; Now, they go to the clinic in a group. Between treatments, which begin at younger ages, and transplants, which can help in the most extreme cases, experts believe that androgenic alopecia can be reduced to an increasingly residual phenomenon. “In the future, being bald will be a choice,” says Dr. Puerta.

From Julius Caesar to Donald Trump

Gersh Kuntzman is the closest thing there is to a hair historian. In 2001 he published the book Hair! : Mankind’s Historic Quest to End Baldness (which could be translated as Hair: humanity’s historic mission to end baldness). Kuntzman goes back to the Bible to explain men’s obsession with hair. He highlights stories like that of Samson and Delilah, which draws a parallel between hair and manhood. “Practically, it is an advertisement for finasteride,” he summarizes. The examples are also from historical figures. The Roman emperor Caesar was worried that his baldness would convey an image of weakness to the people, so he combed his four hairs forward and used laurel wreaths as supporting beams to support those complex works of hair engineering.

It is not very different from the strategy of former US President Donald Trump, whose intricate hairstyle has even generated journalistic investigations. Trump has replaced laurel wreaths with caps with the slogan Make América Great Again, (make America great again, in English), but starts from the same place as Caesar. Based on statistics, the idea that the people reject hairless leaders is not far-fetched. Only five of the 45 presidents that the United States has had in its history were bald, or were in the process of becoming so. That is less than 11% when the normal rate for their average age (56 years old when sworn in) would be more than 60%. The contrast is striking.

You can follow EL PAÍS Salud y Bienestar on Facebook, X and Instagram.