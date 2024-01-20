Bekim really SCARED the nurse: REVENGE… Without her knowing!

#Bekim #SCARED #nurse #REVENGE.. #knowing

BRATISLAVA – Bekim Aziri (35) with an Albanian name and Macedonian roots has become one of the most famous wheelchair users and the most popular Slovak rappers and stand-up comedians.

Bekim can always make things up, but what he did to the nurse in the hospital while he was hooked up to the machines, many of us would never have thought of! “I kept ringing the nurse and one day they took my doorbell. My friend’s mom sent me candy, I wanted to have one, but I didn’t know how to unwrap it, I didn’t have a doorbell and I didn’t know how to scream, so I…” Bekim began his talk.

Watch in the preview how he recalled his antics in the hospital, when he prepared a nurse for a really rough time. Knowingly or unknowingly, however, she returned them to him twice as much… Don’t miss a lot of other fun events on Saturday evening at 21:35 on Jednotka in the Late Night show!

Bekim really bothered the nurse (Source: RTVS)

Also Read:  Prosecutors have audio of Trump discussing withholding of classified document

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What the uniform will look like at school: outfit, price, quantity of items… what we know about the kit imposed on students
What the uniform will look like at school: outfit, price, quantity of items… what we know about the kit imposed on students
Posted on
Obama’s daughter Malia is now 25 years old and makes her red carpet debut with her first film: ‘She has bizarre ideas’ | Show
Obama’s daughter Malia is now 25 years old and makes her red carpet debut with her first film: ‘She has bizarre ideas’ | Show
Posted on
Samoilovs will debut in professional basketball – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com
Samoilovs will debut in professional basketball – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
ChatGPT says that the most difficult university degree is not medicine
ChatGPT says that the most difficult university degree is not medicine
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News