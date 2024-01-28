Belbus action: Emma Sleep opens a complaints line for dissatisfied customers – Kassa

Yesterday

reading time 1 minute

Viewed 1690 times

The Belbus gets results! In the broadcast of January 27, 2024 you will see how we resolve a complaint from 37-year-old Marlous. Do you also have problems with Emma Sleep? Do you have complaints and are you not being heard? The company is opening a special complaints line, partly because Belbus raised the alarm. Here you will find all contact details.

The company has created an email address and a telephone number to better assist customers with complaints.

Watch the Belbus episode about Marlous and her problems with Emma Sleep below.

