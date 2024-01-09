Belgian actress Salomé Richard and her breasts surprised the whole country: “Big risk taken”

#Belgian #actress #Salomé #Richard #breasts #surprised #country #Big #risk

A while ago we already paid attention to the Flemish actress Lynn Van den Broeck and the criticism of her cup size. Now we go back to 2017 when the Belgian actress Salomé Richard caused a stir.

The actress was present during the presentation of the Magritte du Cinéma, the film awards of French-speaking Belgium. The now 36-year-old actress won a ‘Magritte’ during the prize festival for her debut role in the film Baden Baden.

Big risk

Salomé, born in Etterbeek, appeared on the red carpet in particularly translucent clothing, making her breasts visible. She didn’t just do this. “Talking is not my thing, I can only express myself well on the silver screen. I didn’t want to come here and give a long speech,” said the actress.

“I don’t want conservatism to return: women, blacks, Jews, Muslims, gays, transgenders… All those minorities should not keep a low profile. I have used my body, but I don’t understand why there are still so many reactions in 2017 loosened.”

At home

“I dared to do it because I felt at home, among friends. Don’t call me French, but Belgian. I took a big risk by being so vulnerable.” she said of her action. “It is certainly not easy to show your breasts in public, even though I am an actress.”

Above is the trailer for it Baden-Baden. If you want to see the actress’s photos, you can still find them on the HLN.be website.