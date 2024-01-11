Belgian opulence at the European Figure Skating Championships: Loena Hendrickx and Nina Pinzarrone in 1st and 2nd after a short freestyle

#Belgian #opulence #European #Figure #Skating #Championships #Loena #Hendrickx #Nina #Pinzarrone #1st #2nd #short #freestyle

Belgium is on course for double honors among women at the European Figure Skating Championships in Kaunas (Lit). Loena Hendrickx stood head and shoulders above the competition in the short freestyle. 17-year-old Nina Pinzarrone came closest to Hendrickx. With Jade Hovine, Belgium even has a third figure skater who can compete in the free freestyle on Saturday.

Belgium is increasingly emerging as the leading country in figure skating among women. But after two silver medals at the European Championships and the World Championships, Loena Hendrickx would love to stand on the highest podium in Kaunas.

She started excellently, because she completed her short freestyle without any major mistakes. With 74.66 she remains one and a half points below her personal record, which she had skated at the European Championships a year earlier.

Then things went wrong for Hendrickx in the free freestyle, so despite her big lead (almost 5 points), there is still danger there.

If it doesn’t work out, there is always Nina Pinzarrone to pick up any slack. The 17-year-old shot up like a comet last year and confirmed this with a personal record at this European Championship.

This leaves Pinzarrone in the rankings just ahead of title defender Anastasiia Gubanova.

With Jade Hovine (20), Belgium will also have a 3rd representative on the ice on Saturday. She managed to place herself in the required top 24 as 22nd. “And while I was sick in bed the whole time last week.”