Belgian police find stolen Picasso and Chagall in Antwerp cellar

#Belgian #police #find #stolen #Picasso #Chagall #Antwerp #cellar

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 23:07

The police in the Belgian city of Namur have recovered two valuable paintings, a Picasso and a Chagall, in a cellar in Antwerp. The two works of art were stolen in 2010 from an art collector’s home in Tel Aviv. Both paintings are in good condition, the police report.

The two paintings, The man praying by Marc Chagall and Head by Pablo Picasso, were stolen during a burglary at the art dealer’s home. The thieves also stole jewelry worth almost 630,000 euros. The two stolen works of art had a combined estimated value of more than 820,000 euros at the time.

The Flemish broadcaster VRT has shared a photo of the two paintings on social media:

For years the paintings seemed to have disappeared without a trace, but at the end of 2022 the Namur police received a tip. A Belgian from the city would offer the two paintings for sale. Over the next few months, police kept an eye on the suspect.

Last week the police conducted two raids and the man and his wife were arrested. The police found a large sum of money, but not the paintings. The man did say that he had the paintings in his possession. But he wouldn’t say where they were.

The paintings were found during a third search of a home in Antwerp. They were hidden in wooden boxes in the basement. Police say the paintings are not damaged and are still in their original frames.

The main suspect is suspected of stealing and is still in custody.