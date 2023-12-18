Belgium foils attack on concert: man arrested with water bottles full of gasoline | Abroad

A man was arrested on Saturday evening at the ING Arena concert hall in Brussels, the former Paleis 12, who said he wanted to commit an attack. The man had several bottles of gasoline with him and wanted to set himself on fire during the concert of Congolese singer Fally Ipupa.

The man is said to be part of the protest movement ‘Combattants Congolais’. This arose in opposition to the policy of Joseph Kabila, the former president of Congo. On Saturday evening, a number of activists from the movement were at the ING Arena. A concert by Congolese singer Fally Ipupa would take place in the building at 8 p.m., attended by around 15,000 fans.

The man was spotted around 5:30 p.m. because he was carrying bottles of gasoline. He would also have gloves and lighters. The police were notified and were able to arrest the man. He later stated that he wanted to set himself on fire during the concert because he did not agree with Fally Ipupa’s performance. “The attack was foiled and the concert was able to proceed peacefully,” the police said.

