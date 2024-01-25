Belief in fetishism leads nephew to kill uncle with machete

The National Police say they arrested, last Sunday, the 21st, a 28-year-old citizen, in the province of Cunene, accused of having killed his own uncle, for allegedly being a sorcerer.

Driven by belief in fetishism, it is alleged that the nephew killed his uncle, because the latter tormented him during the night, in his sleep.

The local police, who cite eyewitnesses as sources, describe that the tragic episode took place on January 20th, in the town of Oshikongo, where they both lived when the attacker, influenced by convictions related to fetishism, after having resorted to a quimbandeiro from whom he sought guidance, and categorically stated that he was the uncle responsible for the torments that afflicted him at night in his sleep.

Without hesitation, he then went to the deceased’s residence, where, upon arriving, he invited him to leave the residential perimeter. Using a machete, he delivered fatal blows, causing immediate death.