Bellingham’s message that Barcelona will not like and the wish he wants to fulfill with Real Madrid in 2024

2023-12-30

The Englishman Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid midfielder, chose the victory in the classic against FC Barcelona (1-2), with two of his goals, the last in the 92nd minute, as his best moment of 2023 with the shirt of a team white that arrived last summer.

“The Classic was the best moment. It was a difficult match. I scored two goals that helped us win the game and it was a great day. In 2024 I ask for many trophies, many goals, good performances and to enjoy being a Real Madrid player,” he told the club’s official media.

After the training open to the public, with 5,700 Real Madrid members coming to the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium to watch the players, several players thanked the fans for their support, took stock of 2023 and expressed their wishes for 2024.

One of them was the Brazilian Vinícius Junior, who has already recovered from the muscle tear he suffered on November 18 and which has prevented him from playing since then.

“I’m fine now and ready for the rest of the season. I ask that in 2024 we can win many titles,” he expressed on Realmadrid TV.

In addition, two important players within the Madrid squad pondered the renewal, announced this Friday, of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti until June 30, 2026.

“Ancelotti’s renewal is very important for the club. For the tranquility, the experience and how well it has gone for us. It is something positive for Real Madrid and it lays a foundation to continue working. It’s going to be a very nice year,” said Nacho Fernández, first captain of Real Madrid.

Croatian Luka Modric, who expires at the end of the season, shared his teammate’s opinion.

“We are happy with Ancelotti’s continuity and I think it is a very wise decision by the club. He is very loved in the locker room and it is very good news. In 2024 we want to continue making history and winning games and trophies,” he said.

