below zero all winter

#winter

Although the Teruel town of Calamocha is the town in Spain that has the record for the lowest temperatures, with minus 30 degrees below zero on December 17, 1963, according to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), is not the coldest point on the peninsula. Calamocha is in full ‘ice triangle’, a space located between Molina de Aragón (Guadalajara), Calamocha and Teruel considered the coldest populated area in Spain, but it is not the coldest point throughout the winter.

However, Molina de Aragón is the coldest point in Spain because it has, during the winter, some minimum temperatures of -3.5 degrees. It is located one hour from Teruel and, as we have mentioned, it is one of the vertices of the ‘Cold Triangle’, named after the journalist Vicente Aupí in one of his books.

The coldest point in Spain

Molina de Aragón’s fame precedes him and will precede him, because on January 28, 1952 his thermometers reached -28.2 degrees and, although Calamocha had beaten him years before with -30 degrees, Its normal average temperature is only 10.7 degrees, according to the State Meteorological Agency. So, with exceptions, Molina de Aragón is the populated point in Spain with the lowest temperatures during the year.

On the other hand, the State Meteorological Agency has pointed out that it is possible that in towns in the mountains, that is, in the vicinity of Molina de Aragón, it is even colderbut they do not have such precise data, so it cannot be confirmed.

Where is it coldest in Spain?

The coldest area of ​​Spain is what is known as the ‘ice triangle’, a space located between Molina de Aragón (Guadalajara), Calamocha and Teruel, considered the coldest populated area in Spain, according to Aemet.

But, in addition, the province of Toledo, Tembleque and Mora share cold leadership, with an annual average of 13.8 degrees in both places. Also in the Tuc de la Llança, a mountain also located in the Pyrenees of Lleida (in Pallars Sobirà), a temperature of -34.1ºC was reached. In this case, the temperature was recorded by the weather station Clot de la Llança, which is located on the ski slopes of Baqueira Beret, at 2,305 meters altitude. Therefore, If we talk about the coldest populated area, it is still Molina de Aragón, Calamocha and Teruel.