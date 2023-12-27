Belt and Road Initiative Offers Opportunities

MPEB executives during their mission to China

The success of the Chinese fish development and aquaculture model attracted Malagasy technicians recently visiting China. “Opportunities for cooperation are opening up for Madagascar with the Middle Kingdom in the field of fishing and aquaculture, within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative,” underlined Niniva Arivony Randrianera, regional director of fishing in Alaotra Mangoro, among the Malagasy technical executives on an observation mission at the Freshwater Fisheries Research Center and at the Chinese Academy of Fisheries Sciences in China.

According to information, the idea of ​​cooperation in the field of species reproduction was raised between the two countries, particularly for crabs, for which Madagascar is seeking expertise. Currently, China produces twenty billion fry annually for stocking. For the Ministry of Fisheries and the Blue Economy (MPEB), the production objective is six hundred million fry, the current capacity being estimated at forty million fry annually.

Plan quinquennal

The seminar in China allowed the twenty regional directors at the MPEB to master several essential aspects, including the creation of a sustainable fisheries management model, the financial support mechanism for the fishing and aquaculture sector, effective approaches to fisheries administration, continuous research techniques on the management of genetic strains, and the five-year plan system which is already initiated within the ministry. “China has acquired expertise in various fields such as selective breeding of livestock species, assisted reproduction by gene or marked molecule, hybridization, gynogenesis and the introduction of exotic species. Additionally, China excels in improved biosecurity and mechanical engineering, deploying improved pond systems, moat pond aquaculture methods, water monitoring robots, feeding systems precision, as well as mechanical harvesting and transport techniques,” testifies Niniva Arivony Randrianera.

At the end of the mission, the missionaries recommend the creation of specific training by sector, the establishment of a dedicated research center within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative, and the facilitation of the introduction of fry species.

