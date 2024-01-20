Beltré – and who else? – made the cut on my 2024 HOF ballot

#Beltré #cut #HOF #ballot

The time is approaching to reveal the results of the voting carried out by the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) and to know the calls to be part of the Class of 2024 of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

There will never be a lack of debate about the process of which I once again have the privilege of being a participant as a member of the BBWAA. To be inducted into the Niche of the Immortals, candidates need to receive 75% of the votes cast, something that is not as easy as it seems in some cases due to the “Age of Steroids” and the request to not just look at the statistics but also the “integrity” and “character” of the candidate.

That said, my 2024 ballot was made up of eight former players: Bobby Abreu, Adrián Beltré, Carlos Beltrán, Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, Joe Mauer, Gary Sheffield and Billy Wagner.

Of the 12 candidates who entered the ballot for 2024, I only chose Adrián Beltré and Joe Mauer. In the case of Beltré, the Dominican third baseman is a line to join manager Jim Leyland, who was chosen in December by the Non-Player Committee of the Contemporary Era of Baseball.

In his 21-season career, Beltré finished with a .286 average with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs, 1,707 RBIs and won five Gold Gloves. And his WAR (93.5) places him third among third basemen behind Mike Schmidt and Eddie Mathew.

Mauer, for his part, was one of the best catchers and hitters in his nine years behind the plate before having to move to first base due to injuries. But during that period, as a catcher from 2005 to 2013, he hit .323 – only Miguel Cabrera had a higher batting average.

He was a hitting machine with a career .306 average, 2,123 hits, 143 home runs and 923 RBIs. He won three batting titles, one Most Valuable Player award, three Gold Gloves, five Silver Sluggers and was selected to six All-Star Games.

For some, his power numbers and the decline in his numbers from 2014 to 2018 work against him, but the fact that he is a superstar in the most demanding position in baseball was more than enough to give him the vote.

Gary Sheffield: I never voted on the nine previous occasions for the gardener, but on this occasion I included him and with this I possibly opened the door for the rejection of a sector. I always considered Sheffield as a possible candidate, but the mention of him in the BALCO scandal for using a “cream” was latent.

In other words, we return to the Era of Steroids. Who used and who didn’t? He never tested positive, something I have defended when casting votes for players who have been targets of suspicion. The truth is that Sheffield was a fearsome slugger: .292 average, 509 home runs, 467 doubles, 1,676 RBIs and 1,475 walks. He was a nine-time All-Star, won a batting title and five Silver Sluggers.

In his final Hall of Fame at-bat, if he misses out by one vote, it won’t be because of me. Let the fire come!

Todd Helton: I’ve been questioning for a couple of years how it’s possible that Todd Helton isn’t in the Hall of Fame yet. Look at the numbers: .316 career average, 2,519 hits, 369 home runs and 1,406 RBIs; He hit over .300 in 12 of his 17 seasons, won a batting title with a .372 average, and won three Gold Gloves. The argument that he played in Colorado is looking for three (or five) legs to the cat.

Carlos Beltrán: The only reason why the Puerto Rican outfielder did not enter his first year of eligibility (46.5%) was because of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Each voter will have to analyze how to deal with that issue, but Beltrán’s numbers are there.

He finished his career with a .279 hit, 2,725 hits, including 435 home runs and 565 doubles, 1,587 runs batted in, 1,582 runs scored, and stole 312 bases. He was American League Rookie of the Year in 1999 with the Kansas City Royals and a nine-time All-Star, and for a long time he was one of the best defensive outfielders with three Gold Gloves. He also left his mark in the postseason with average .307, 16 homers and 42 RBIs, a slugging percentage of .609 and an OPS of 1.021, and he won a World Series ring in 2017 with the Astros.

Andruw Jones: The outfielder from Curacao was one step towards the Hall of Fame before a resounding decline in the last five seasons that left him with a .254 average, 434 homers and 1,289 RBIs. But those first 11 seasons with the Braves were incredible with 368 home runs and 1,117 RBIs, and he won 10 straight Gold Gloves and had a 26.6 defensive WAR with Atlanta.

Billy Wagner: I’m an advocate for relievers. The left-handed closer had 422 saves, a 2.31 ERA and 1,196 strikeouts in 16 seasons.

Bobby Abreu: Since the Venezuelan entered the ballot I have given him my vote and I have had many debates with colleagues about it. I believe he has the numbers: 2,470 hits, 574 doubles, 59 triples, and 288 home runs and 400 stolen bases. His 60 WAR is on par with other Hall of Fame outfielders Andre Dawson (64.8), Dave Winfield (64.2), Vladimir Guerrero (59.4) and Kirby Puckett (51.1).