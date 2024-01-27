Bench sitters big winner of the NPO Zapp Awards 2024

#Bench #sitters #big #winner #NPO #Zapp #Awards



Bench sitters win Zapp Award for Favorite Track NL and Favorite Online Series. Photo: NPO Zapp/Annemieke van der TogtBench Seaters are the big winners of the NPO Zapp Awards 2024. The group takes home two coveted awards: they win Favorite Track NL and Favorite Online Series. Bench seater Matthy also won individual prizes, winning the award for Favorite Star Online. Bomb! was voted Favorite Youth Program during the youth awards gala, children could vote for that category until the end of the show. The Zapp Awards were presented by Klaas van Kruistum and Britt Dekker, live from Studio 21 in Hilversum.Tonight, the youth awards of the year were presented for the seventh time in a sold-out Studio 21 during the Zapp Awards 2024. The award show was packed with energy with performances by Kris Kross Amsterdam and Sera, Bankzitters and Numidia. In addition, there were special awards, attention to bullying and of course the presenters, actors, online stars and artists who waited anxiously to receive a coveted Zapp Award.

Bomb! wins Zapp Award for Favorite Youth Program. Photo: NPO Zapp/Annemieke van der Togt

Favorite Youth Program

During the Zapp Awards, children were allowed to vote for their Favorite Youth Program. Leonie ter Braak, Floris van Weeghel and Sor announced that Bommetje! received the award for Favorite Youth Program. In addition, Sosha Duysker, Frank Evenblij, Bankzitters, Dylan and Marit Haegens, Jurre Geluk, Sahil Amar Aïssa, Nicolette van Dam, Bas Smit, Jamie and Steven Kazàn presented an award.

An overview of all winners:

Favorite Track NL

Benchsitters – Available Offline

Favorite Youth Film NL

Bon Bini: Bangkok Nights

Favorite Family Program

Bureau Rotterdam

Favorite Online Series

Bankzitters in Las Vegas

Favorite Star Online

Matthy

Favorite Star Youth Program

Freek Vonk

Loving Gesture Award

The wish club

Favorite Youth Program

Bomb!

Kind gesture Award

Nicolette van Dam and Bas Smit presented the Lief Gesture Award, a prize for children who have worked selflessly to make the world a bit more beautiful. The wish club received the prize. Six friends Elin, Lonne, Louise, Liz, Elise and Meci were inspired by the book ‘The wish club: no dream is too crazy’. In this book, two best friends make a wish box, including The Wish Club! This wish box is located in the public library of Heeswijk-Dinther where everyone can make their wish. The wish club is busy fulfilling all these wishes, they are already like this: cuddling puppies, going boating, playing games and handing out ice creams in a nursing home. They will fulfill many wishes in the near future.



Numidia launches Stip it song ‘Silent Pain’

During the Zapp Awards, Numidia performed her new song ‘Stille Pijn’ for the first time. The song was specially made for the NPO Zapp campaign against bullying ‘Stip it’: Together Against Someone Bullying. During the Stip it campaign, children and adults show that they are against bullying by putting four dots on their hands and sharing it via social media with #stipit and @npozapp. Together with Stip it ambassadors Meester Jesper and Anne-Mar Zwart, Numidia is committed to this campaign, which runs from Sunday 28 January to Sunday 11 February on NPO Zapp, Zapp.nl and Zapp’s social media channels. More information about Stip it can be found at zapp.nl.

NPO Zapp Awards 2024

The NPO Zapp Awards are the youth awards for favorite programs, presenters, online stars and artists of the past year, determined by children. Since Friday, December 22, children could vote for the Favorite Youth Program, Favorite Star Youth Program, Favorite Family Program, Favorite Track NL, Favorite Star Online, Favorite Online Series and Favorite Youth Film NL. The gala was broadcast live from Studio 21 in Hilversum on NPO Zapp on Saturday, January 27.

The NPO Zapp Awards have been awarded since 2018. The NPO Zapp Awards is a collaboration between NPO Zapp and KRO-NCRV.