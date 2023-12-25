Benchmarks for complete CPU refresh with 65 W leaked

After Intel presented the first Core 14000 processors in the fall, the missing models are expected to follow at the CES in January. In keeping with this, leaks about the latecomers have been increasing recently. For example, there are now initial performance values ​​in Geekbench 6 for all upcoming CPUs with 65 W TDP. The leak, which includes the Core i9-14900, Core i7-14700, Core i5-14600/14500/14400 and Core i3-14100 processors, has some surprises in store.

More efficient

The CPUs tested on various platforms sometimes perform significantly better than their direct predecessors. According to Wccftech, the benchmarks collected are the best values, so they can still gain a few percent through the usual spread. But even then the performance progress would still be surprising.

In the single core, for example, the processors mentioned usually increase by 11 to 12 percent, with the Core i7-14700 (8 percent) and the Core i5-14600 (15 percent) as outliers. That would be a little more than you would expect with the slight clock upgrade of the new generation. But things get even more unusual in the Geekbench 6 multi-core benchmark.

Within the expected range are the Core i9-14900 with a 5 percent increase and the Core i7-14700, which is said to be 25 percent faster with four additional E-Cores. All other models can also record a multi-core performance increase of between 22 and even 31 percent, even though the core configurations are the same and the clock speeds are not significantly higher.

Since these are leaks, errors in the results cannot of course be ruled out. It would also be conceivable that Intel, for example, has optimized the dynamic clock behavior or the less important clock speed of the E-Cores. However, it would be very unusual for such a high increase in performance to occur. It will therefore be exciting to see how well the new Core 14000 models can actually perform in the end.

Quelle: Wccftech

