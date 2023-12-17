beneficiaries and how to collect in Venezuela

#beneficiaries #collect #Venezuela

Learn more details about the Secondary Education Scholarship Bonus December 2023how to charge through the Homeland Platform in 4 easy steps and all the information.

Through the Homeland system, bonuses have been distributed aimed at different groups in society. The transfer of more than 133 bolivars destined for the Secondary Education Scholarship. Are you interested in knowing if you are among the beneficiaries?

When is the 133 bolivars Bonus paid?

Through the X account Social Protective Bonds for the People It was reported that as of this Thursday, December 14, the Secondary Education Scholarship corresponding to the month of December 2023 through the Patria Wallet.

The Secondary Education Scholarship Bonus began to be paid on December 14.

What is the amount of the Secondary Education Scholarship, December 2023?

Good news for beneficiaries! For December 2023, the value of the Secondary Education Scholarship has increased to 133.3 bolivars, equivalent to 3.73 dollars according to the exchange rate of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV).

Who receives the Secondary Education Scholarship?

It is economic benefit It is designed as financial support for high school students in middle and basic education. In addition, it is important that beneficiaries ensure they are properly registered on the Plataforma Patria to receive it.

How to collect the 133 bolivars Bonus in 4 steps?

Follow the following steps if you want to receive monetary support as a student:

Log in to the Patria Platform

Go to ‘work’ and click on ‘update’

Complete with your educational level and student status

Confirm the registered information and that’s it.

