beneficiaries and how to collect in Venezuela

#beneficiaries #collect #Venezuela

Learn more details about the Secondary Education Scholarship Bonus December 2023how to charge through the Homeland Platform in 4 easy steps and all the information.

Learn more details about the Secondary Education Scholarship Bonus for December 2023. | Composition: Libero

Through the Homeland system, bonuses have been distributed aimed at different groups in society. The transfer of more than 133 bolivars destined for the Secondary Education Scholarship. Are you interested in knowing if you are among the beneficiaries?

When is the 133 bolivars Bonus paid?

Through the X account Social Protective Bonds for the People It was reported that as of this Thursday, December 14, the Secondary Education Scholarship corresponding to the month of December 2023 through the Patria Wallet.

The Secondary Education Scholarship Bonus began to be paid on December 14.

What is the amount of the Secondary Education Scholarship, December 2023?

Good news for beneficiaries! For December 2023, the value of the Secondary Education Scholarship has increased to 133.3 bolivars, equivalent to 3.73 dollars according to the exchange rate of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV).

Who receives the Secondary Education Scholarship?

It is economic benefit It is designed as financial support for high school students in middle and basic education. In addition, it is important that beneficiaries ensure they are properly registered on the Plataforma Patria to receive it.

How to collect the 133 bolivars Bonus in 4 steps?

Follow the following steps if you want to receive monetary support as a student:

  • Log in to the Patria Platform
  • Go to ‘work’ and click on ‘update’
  • Complete with your educational level and student status
  • Confirm the registered information and that’s it.
Also Read:  CCE penalizes journalists who provide Master of Ceremony services -

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Vegetable prevents tumor formation and heart problems; LOOK
Vegetable prevents tumor formation and heart problems; LOOK
Posted on
Israeli military: Hamas’ largest tunnel found
Israeli military: Hamas’ largest tunnel found
Posted on
This Christmas cardigan for PLN 54 will take over Lidl! It’s warm and perfect for Christmas
This Christmas cardigan for PLN 54 will take over Lidl! It’s warm and perfect for Christmas
Posted on
Xbox and PC controllers are now available
Xbox and PC controllers are now available
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news China Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News