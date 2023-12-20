Benefits of a moderate low-carbohydrate diet in type 1 diabetes in adults

#Benefits #moderate #lowcarbohydrate #diet #type #diabetes #adults

NEW STUDY. Moderate low-carbohydrate diet in type 1 diabetes in adults has advantages over traditional diet. The average level of blood sugar is lowered and the time per day with good values ​​increases, without negative health effects. This is shown by a study at the University of Gothenburg.

The study, published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe, is the largest of its kind to date. The participants were randomized to cross-over, for different periods, a traditional diet with 50 percent of energy from carbohydrates, or a moderate low-carbohydrate diet with 30 percent of energy from carbohydrates.

It is thus a moderate reduction of carbohydrates, with round-the-clock monitoring of all participants via continuous blood sugar measurement, so-called CGM. Blood sugar values ​​were recorded every 15 minutes during the 16 study weeks, and were followed up by a dietitian and diabetes nurse.

The researchers emphasize that major changes to carbohydrate intake in type 1 diabetes should always be made in consultation with healthcare for safety reasons. Not on its own, and especially not when it comes to children with type 1 diabetes. The current study only applies to adults.

Multiple gains with moderate low carb diet

The 50 participants all had type 1 diabetes with elevated mean glucose, long-term blood sugar, and injection treatment with insulin or an insulin pump. Half were women, half men. The average age was 48 years.

Both dietary variants tested were healthy in terms of fat and carbohydrate quality. They contained vegetables, fiber-rich carbohydrate sources, unsaturated fats, nuts, seeds and legumes, and were individualized by a dietitian.

On a moderate low-carbohydrate diet, the participants were found to spend more time in what is known as the target range, i.e. the range within which people with type 1 diabetes should be in terms of glucose value. The increase in time within the target range was an average of 68 minutes per day compared to the traditional diet, while the time with elevated values ​​was cut by 85 minutes per day. Overall worthwhile changes.

The study’s first author is Sofia Sterner Isaksson, PhD student at Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg and dietician in NU healthcare:

– The study shows that a moderate low-carbohydrate diet lowers the average level of blood sugar and that more patients can keep their blood sugar within the target range, which is considered beneficial for reducing the risk of organ damage for people with type 1 diabetes, she says.

No negative effects of the diet

The researchers saw no signs of negative consequences. Cholesterol and blood pressure levels were at the same level for both diets, and participants also felt slightly more satisfied with the moderate low-carbohydrate diet. It has been debated whether one form of acid, ketones, can become too high when carbohydrates are reduced in type 1 diabetes, but these also stayed at reasonable levels. – Moderate low-carbohydrate diet can be a good treatment option for adults with type 1 diabetes with elevated glucose levels. However, it is important that the diet is healthy with particular focus on fat and carbohydrate quality, and that the amount of carbohydrates does not become too low, so that it can no longer be considered safe. The caregiver therefore needs to offer help and follow-up on the diet, says Sofia Sterner Isaksson.

The person responsible for the study is Marcus Lind, professor of diabetology at the University of Gothenburg and senior physician at the research units for diabetes at Sahlgrenska University Hospital Östra and within NU healthcare.

– All patients need to find the diet that suits them, in consultation with the healthcare provider, but in the past there has been a lack of sufficiently large studies where the participants were randomly assigned to various experimental treatments of this kind. Therefore, it is important that we can present data showing that moderate low-carbohydrate diets are effective and safe for adults with type 1 diabetes, he says.

title: The effect of carbohydrate intake on glycaemic control in individuals with type 1 diabetes: a randomised, open-label, crossover trial

BY: MARGARETA GUSTAFSSON KUBISTA