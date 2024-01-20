BENFICA-BOAVISTA, 2-0 Schmidt comments on the departures of Chiquinho, Guedes and Jurásek (video)

Coach was asked about the market after the triumph over Boavista na Luz

Roger Schmidt was asked about the departures recorded at Benfica during this transfer market, saying it is normal for players with quality and few minutes to look for other clubs.

«Chiquinho and Gonçalo Guedes? They are different situations and, of course, when players are not happy at the club, they don’t have much playing time, they want to leave the club and we are in a situation where we have to allow that. To be honest, I’m not happy that they left, because I like them both”, he replied at the press conference after the Reds’ victory over Boavista.

«Chiquinho was very good last season, when we needed him, he was fantastic in the second part of the season. Gonçalo did the same thing, he had a lot of problems, but he always fought to come back and help the team. But this season, the fact that he arrived late to the team and injured, I couldn’t give him many minutes of play, because there were also players with pace and they had an advantage”, he explained.

«These quality players want another situation at another club and we agreed, because we prepared ourselves to compensate for that. I wish them, and David [Jurásek], good luck in the new clubs. They are great players, despite not having given them many minutes », he concluded.

