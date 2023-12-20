Benfica defeated in Champions League goodbye – Basketball

#Benfica #defeated #Champions #League #goodbye #Basketball

Eagles lose to Hapoel Jerusalem in the last round of the group stage

• Photo: FIBA

Benfica said goodbye to the Champions League this Wednesday with a defeat against Hapoel Jerusalem, by 97-68, in a duel held behind closed doors in Serbia, due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

At Aleksandar Nikolic Hall, the eagles managed to balance the first quarter (24-25), but then let their opponent escape with a 27-9 partial. At half-time, Benfica trailed by 19 points (33-52). In the second half, the Israeli team dominated the match and dominated the last two periods (21-20 and 24-15).

On an individual level, Terrell Carter stood out with 22 points, while Aaron Broussard added 17 points. See the game sheet here

With this defeat, Benfica ends its participation in 4th and last place in Group G of the Champions League. By Diogo Jesus

1

Leave your comment

Also Read:  Ligue 1: Lille de Paulo Fonseca stops PSG at the end of the day

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

GeenStijl: Annus Horribilis 2023 – The last convulsion of the writing monkey Don Arturo (50)
GeenStijl: Annus Horribilis 2023 – The last convulsion of the writing monkey Don Arturo (50)
Posted on
Another World Cup?! Anything is possible for GOAL50 winner Lionel Messi: the miracle worker continues to defy logic with Argentina and Inter Miami
Another World Cup?! Anything is possible for GOAL50 winner Lionel Messi: the miracle worker continues to defy logic with Argentina and Inter Miami
Posted on
Woman loses her nose after discovering cancer and undergoing two surgeries
Woman loses her nose after discovering cancer and undergoing two surgeries
Posted on
‘Cold wave warning’ Gwanghwamun time below freezing all day in Seoul
‘Cold wave warning’ Gwanghwamun time below freezing all day in Seoul
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News