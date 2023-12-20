Benfica defeated in Champions League goodbye – Basketball

#Benfica #defeated #Champions #League #goodbye #Basketball

Eagles lose to Hapoel Jerusalem in the last round of the group stage

• Photo: FIBA

Benfica said goodbye to the Champions League this Wednesday with a defeat against Hapoel Jerusalem, by 97-68, in a duel held behind closed doors in Serbia, due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

At Aleksandar Nikolic Hall, the eagles managed to balance the first quarter (24-25), but then let their opponent escape with a 27-9 partial. At half-time, Benfica trailed by 19 points (33-52). In the second half, the Israeli team dominated the match and dominated the last two periods (21-20 and 24-15).

On an individual level, Terrell Carter stood out with 22 points, while Aaron Broussard added 17 points. See the game sheet here

With this defeat, Benfica ends its participation in 4th and last place in Group G of the Champions League. By Diogo Jesus

