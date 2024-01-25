Benfica-Estoril, 1-1 (4-5, pen.): the duel in 5 facts – Allianz Cup

Estoril surpassed (1-1, 4-5 pen.) Benfica and stamped their passport to the Allianz Cup final, in a game in which Goalpoint highlighted the following statistical data:
8
Benfica missed no less than eight clear scoring opportunities. If it were a Betclic League game, this would be the highest value in a single match, beating… Benfica’s seven against Farense. Only Petar Musa wasted three.

2,7
The Reds attacked a lot, threw a ball against the woodwork and wasted eight blatant opportunities, meaning Expected Goals were high (3.7). The Luz team could have reached four goals. He wasted three (2.7) statistically “guaranteed”.

8
In the Betclic League, Rafik Guitane is one of the dribbling kings and in this match he not only scored the Estoril goal, but was successful in eight of 13 dribbling attempts, the most in the match.

39
He is usually the man of the big games, but this time Ángel Di María was uninspired. In total, he recorded an impressive 39 losses of possession, in addition to being beaten in 12 of the 16 individual duels he played.

1,3
One of the great figures of the match, Dani Figueira finished the game with 1.3 Goals Avoided, in the ratio between defenses and xSaves. In the Betclic League he is a substitute and with a negative record (-0.8).

By GoalPoint

