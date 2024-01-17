Benfica Market: Rollheiser now follows

#Benfica #Market #Rollheiser

Incarnados negotiate with Estudiantes; hope it can arrive at the end of the week

Benfica hopes to complete the transfer of Benjamín Rollheiser in the coming days and negotiations with Estudiantes are progressing. The clubs had a gentlemen’s agreement for the deal to be completed in the summer, for €8.2 million, but the reds are already on the field so that the 23-year-old winger’s integration into the squad can take place in January, to safeguard his departure. by Gonçalo Guedes. But, contrary to what the Argentine press said, Rollheiser does not have a trip scheduled yet.

Advanced has proposals to leave Luz in January and that is exactly what should happen; opens the gateway to Rollheiser; did not come off the bench in the last two games

The signing of Rollheiser this month will force Benfica to change the terms of the initial agreement. The deal could be closed for €9.5 million, with Estudiantes reserving the right to 10 percent of the pass. This and other details have to be discussed and, on Tuesday night, there was still no white smoke to schedule the winger’s trip. The information that Rollheiser would arrive in Lisbon on Thursday has not yet been confirmed.

Benfica, as A BOLA reported, also wants to postpone the payment of the first installment of the financial operation until July, so that it can be included in the report and accounts for next season. This, in fact, was what Santos did with the transfer of Marcos Leonardo, whose €18 million for the Brazilian striker will only begin to be paid next season.

Rollheiser, according to the Argentine press, no longer trained at Estudiantes yesterday, which suggests that the deal is really moving forward. It was also reported that the Reds sent emissaries to Argentina, but this has not been confirmed.

What is certain is that, at Benfica, optimism prevails in concluding negotiations with Estudiantes in the short term. And, once the agreement is sealed, Rollheiser can be in Lisbon at the end of the week, perhaps on Friday.

In Argentina, Rollheiser’s manager, Carlos Espinoza, spent much of the day in meetings, also trying to defuse the situation.

The winger is interested in moving to Benfica now. There are many who have seduced Rollheiser, in a process that has been going on for months. The recent example of Enzo Fernández, who left River Plate for Benfica and had a meteoric rise in Europe, is inspiring for the winger, who is also delighted with the possibility of playing with Ángel Di María and Nicolas Otamendi, compatriots and World Champions.