Benfica Market: Students are already looking for a replacement for Rollheiser

Marcos Angeleri, director of the Argentine club, says that “there will be confirmations this week” about the player’s future

Benjamín Rollheiser, a 23-year-old Argentine winger, is one step away from Benfica and Estudiantes already admits they are in the market looking for a replacement.

«If Rollheiser leaves, we will certainly hire a player for that position. There are several names, we are evaluating several players, knowing that we will be faced with the Rollheiser situation”, admitted Marcos Angeleri, technical secretary of Estudiantes, quoted by Radio Continental AM 590.

Incarnados negotiate with Estudiantes; hope it can arrive at the end of the week

The same leader, hours before, approached the topic with many doubts: «Surely this week we will have confirmations about the future of Rollheiser. Our illusion is that he can stay for another six months, we will try to resolve the situation…»

Benfica, however, is making a big effort to rescue the player this month, has improved the offer (€9.5 M for 90 percent of the pass) and is finalizing details to take Rollheiser to Lisbon. In 2023, the winger, for Estudiantes, scored 12 goals and made 7 assists in 57 games.