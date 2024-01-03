Benfica presents a proposal of 18 million euros for Marcos Leonardo

The value of the proposal presented by Benfica to Santos by Marcos Leonardo is 18 million euros, do you know what More football.

Remember that this Tuesday, on the day he took office as president of Santos, Marcelo Teixeira confirmed that he had received a concrete offer from Rui Costa for the 20-year-old striker’s pass.

«I spoke on the phone with Mr. Rui Costa, president of the traditional Portuguese club, who formalized a proposal for striker Marcos Leonardo», revealed the director in a post on Instagram.

Marcelo Teixeira also said that the proposal was made on the same day that he received Rui Pedro Braz, the Reds’ sporting director, in Santos, having taken advantage of the meeting to “further strengthen relations between the clubs” and exchange shirts.

At this point, Benfica and Santos are continuing negotiations (well underway), discussing details so that the transfer can be completed around the value mentioned above: 18 million euros for the young Brazilian international and top scorer of the team recently relegated to Series B from Brazil.

