Benin receives its first vaccines against malaria

Benin received its first doses of malaria vaccines on Monday January 15, local media reported.

This first delivery, which includes several thousand doses, was received by the Beninese Minister of Health, Benjamin Hounkpatin, at the Cotonou International Airport – Cardinal Bernardin Gantin, specifies beninwebtv.

Developed by the University of Oxford in England, the vaccine, called RTS,S/AS01, will be administered exclusively to children under two years of age, according to a four-dose schedule adopted in Benin. Indicates the same source.

The first dose will be administered at six months, followed by the second at seven months, the third at nine months, and finally, the last dose at 18 months, as explained by Faustin Yao, vaccination specialist at the Unicef ​​Benin, cited by the same media.

In Africa, this vaccination campaign initially concerns 12 countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Niger, Sierra Leone and Uganda. In the first three countries cited, nearly two million children have already been vaccinated against malaria, underlines the Beninese media.

