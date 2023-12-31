Benjamín Cremaschi stopped by Mendoza and told how he lives the dream of playing alongside Messi at Inter Miami

#Benjamín #Cremaschi #stopped #Mendoza #told #lives #dream #playing #Messi #Inter #Miami

Benjamín Cremaschi lives naturally being a teammate of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

“When we became World Cup champions, I was here, in Mendoza, and we went to celebrate. I had even been at the AFA grounds a few days before, in the semifinal with Croatia, when they called me to train with the Under 20 National Team. The truth is It was something beautiful and After the year that Leo (Messi) had and everything that happened to him, that he ended up in the club where I am, the truth is that it is crazy. Nobody expected it. When I saw it in person it was crazy, because although we knew it could happen, you don’t believe it until you see it. Until when they announced it, I didn’t believe it and the truth is that I just fell when I saw it in the first training session,” says the midfielder who in 2023 added 41 games, 3 goals, 6 assists, the Leagues Cup title and the final of the US Open Cup with the pink jersey of the Florida franchise.

Benja with Messi, his parents, his three brothers and the Leagues Cup medals

-How is your relationship with Messi, Busquets and Jordi Alba?

-Well, the truth is that They are very good people. It’s something I admire a lot about them.. Because they are the best players in the world, they have won almost everything in their careers and they came to a team and a league that is still growing. The team was last in the table, had not won anything and they did everything possible, with all the strength they brought, to lift the group and unite us. They give everyone credit, they are very respectful and at the end of the day that helps us all. Because they infect us with their way of being, as people and as footballers.

-Do they talk to you a lot? Do they advise you?

-Yes, obviously. They are very good companions and they seem eager to teach., and for the team to grow. I think they know they can help a lot and contribute a lot to a team with many young people like ours.

The Argentine band of Inter with the Leagues Cup

An injury and the upcoming preseason

Beyond resting and sharing a few days with his family and friends, Cremaschi used the MLS break to recover from an injury: “In July, When Leo (Lionel Messi) arrived we played against Cruz Azul and my midsection started to hurt a lot. I ended up with pubalgia that I have just now finished curing. Now I’m much better, but I played for about 4 or 5 months with quite a lot of discomfort. But hey, I had to continue, I didn’t want to stop and although everyone knew they told me that I could continue playing and only when the season was over did I undergo treatment with the doctors and physios. “Now I’ve been training, but not as much as I would like.”

The agenda of Cremaschi and the entire Inter Miami squad indicates that the beginning of the preseason will be on Monday, January 8 and then there will be a tour in which on January 19 they will visit the El Salvador national team and then they have a tour planned for Asia in which they will play on January 29 in Saudi Arabia against Al Hilal for the Riyadh Seasons Cup, and the February 1, in that same tournament, they will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

Finally they will travel to Hong Kong for a friendly on February 4 with the local team and from there to Japan to finish the journey on February 7 against Vissel Kobe. Then, on his way back, February 24th they will host Newell’s.

Benja and the hug with another legend: David Beckham

From being last in the MLS to being champion with Messi

At only 18 years old, Benjamín Cremaschi was in charge of kicking decisive penalties in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup and in the semifinal of the US Open Cup, showing striking maturity: “The truth is that, with the help of the psychologist, I try to normalize everything that happens in my life. So it’s like I don’t end up feeling the pressure as much, although obviously I do and there are some games where I’m more nervous than others. For example, in the finals.”

Photon with Messi and his eighth Ballon d’Or

-Was it more pressure to be last in the table or to have to live up to it because you play with Messi?

-Maybe It’s more pressure to play with Messi. At the end of the day you want him to be happy. Or at least it happened to me that I didn’t care how I played or what he was doing, but if he was happy with what the team was doing, I stayed calm. He is the best player in the world, I have admired him since he was a boy and I think that is a very big pressure for anyone. Oh well, Being last in the table is also very difficult, and although in the league (MLS) there is no relegation, no one likes to lose. There were games in which we lost and for me it was like the end of the world. They are both big pressures, but I try to manage them.

Playing with Messi is a pressure for an 18-year-old young man

His evolution and the Tata Martino coaching staff

When evaluating his evolution as a player after sharing a team with figures of the stature of Messi and Busquets, Inter Miami’s number 30 assumed: “Playing with them you learn a lot. I always try to absorb from everyone and more from the players who have experience. In this case they are players who have played in the best leagues in the world and in world championships. And I, like my teammates, try to absorb everything they give us in each training session.”

-How is the relationship with Martino and the coaching staff?

-Good, very good. They too. It’s not just Leo, Buquets and Jordi who helped us grow the way we did. Obviously Tata’s experience, who was in the Argentine National Team, that of Mexico, in Barcelona, ​​he has coached in many places and became champion with Atlanta United in the MLS. He is a coach who knows a lot, knows the league and without a doubt made us grow a lot.

Among the young people highlighted by FIFA

The FIFA chose Benjamín Cremaschi as one of the 9 footballers teenagers who exploded in 2023 and explained in his publication: “Benjamin Cremaschi had a fantastic year at Inter Miami. Although the club went through a difficult period, everything changed with the arrival of a certain Lionel Messi in August. The Florida team managed to win the Leagues Cup and the young Benja, as he is affectionately called, learned a lot in recent months playing alongside the Argentine idol, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, among others. The fruit of the union of a former Argentine rugby player and a field hockey player, the American midfielder debuted with the national team last September in a 4-0 victory over Oman. Taking into account the talent and potential of the young athlete, it could well be the beginning of a long and beautiful story. Cremaschi certainly dreams of playing the next World Cup at home”.

Benjamín Cremaschi is a promise of international football

The teenage footballers highlighted by FIFA

Lamine Camara, Metz and Senegal – 19 years

Benjamín Cremaschi, Inter Miami and United States – 18

Endrick Felipe, Palmeiras y Brasil – 17

Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United and Argentina – 19

Nestory Irankunda, Adelaide United and Australia – 19

Ernest Nuamah, Lyon and Ghana – 20

Kendry Paez, Independiente del Valle and Ecuador –

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona and Spain – 16

Warren Zaire-Emery, Paris Saint-Germain and France – 17

Cortitas by Benjamín Cremaschi

Los sponsors: “Since Leo arrived, everything that happens in the club and also to the rest of the Inter players, including young people like me, has another exposure. It’s all thanks to him coming to Inter Miami. “I think if we had a good year, it wouldn’t be the same without him.”

Be known: “In Miami a little people recognize me on the street and some here too.”

The MLS: “It is a quite competitive League. There is not much difference between the first and the last, and the matches are always quite even. “If we train well and focus on what we can do, we will make a difference because we have many good players.”

The CONCACAF Champions: “There is a good level and we compete against a league like the Mexican one, which is strong. I’ve never played it, nor have I seen it much, but It’s a pretty competitive tournament.“.

The Copa América, the Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup in the United States: “It feels like there is a lot of expectation of the people and I see that in general soccer in the United States is eager to grow.

Cremaschi and Facundo Farías posed with the new Inter Miami sneakers

The National Team, the United States and the Olympic dream

Although in 2022 Javier Mascherano called him to train in Ezeiza with the Argentine Under 20 National Team, Benja had calls to the United States Under 23 National Team this year and even debuted with the senior team in his native country, although at 18 years old he is still fit. to choose one or the other: “I don’t know very well what the regulations are, I think you have to play two official matches to be blocked in a selectionbut then I don’t know if you have until you’re 23, or something like that, to decide,” he slipped.

Cremaschi debuted against Oman in the United States senior team

-Is it a pressure for you to have to choose?

-No, the truth is that I try to take it day by day. If something comes up, I make a decision in the moment with my family, my representative and the people I’m around. I’m taking it slowly and I imagine that one day I’ll have to make a decision.

-How was the experience with the United States team?

-Very good, I liked it a lot. The coaching staff is seen with a lot of desire to grow and there are very good players. Most of them are in Europe and they are young so I think there is a lot of future. I was in one call with the seniors and three others with the Under 23s, which has already qualified for the Olympic Games.

The son of Mendoza has already played for his country of birth in Sub 19 and Sub 23

-Is Paris 2024 a goal?

-Yes, it is one of the biggest personal goals for this year. I think that getting to play in the Olympic Games at the age of 19 is something that can open a lot of doors for me in my career.

-And the Copa América?

-I don’t know if I’ll be called up, it’s difficult, but it’s going to be good and in the case of the United States I think it helps them a lot to measure themselves against the best in South America. It is felt that both the Copa América, the 2025 Club World Cup and of course the 2026 World Cup have generated a lot of expectations and are going to make soccer grow a lot in the United States.