Benjamin from Winter full of love quickly makes the decision and sends date Nicky away: ‘There is no connection for me’ | Show

#Benjamin #Winter #full #love #quickly #decision #sends #date #Nicky #connection #Show

The oppressive feeling that Winter full of love participant Benjamin received from Nicky quickly made him decide that his date had to return home. In Wednesday evening’s episode, the Swiss-based catering industry man made the decision. “I think: I’ll just rip off the band-aid as quickly as possible.”

Benjamin (26) met painter/firefighter Nicky in the first episode of the spin-off of B&B full of love, which aired on Monday evening. While Benjamin was initially enthusiastic about Nicky’s video, that soon changed when he saw 32-year-old Nicky in person. He really liked Benjamin and did not hide his feelings.

Benjamin thought Nicky was acting rather harshly, but things only really went wrong when Nicky started talking about his relationship history. “I used to be that boy who was on your lips 24/7 and wanted to be with you all day long. And contact, texting. I was very impulsive about that. But not anymore,” he said. That revelation gave Benjamin the creeps. “I really think that’s a red flag, so to speak. When someone is very fierce and intense and always wants to be with you and have contact. That really makes me feel short of breath,” he responded.

‘No click’

In the meantime, the second date had also arrived: Joshua. And unlike Nicky, Benjamin was anything but short of breath. The men visibly clicked and Joshua even decided to surprise him immediately with a mysterious outing, for which they would be away for no less than two days. Just before departure, Benjamin took Nicky aside. “Can we chat for a while?”

No hard feelings boy, really Nicky

And so Nicky, who already felt the mood brewing, was told that Benjamin saw no future with him. “The conversations we have had so far have not really made me think: there is something between us.” Nicky agreed with that, although he also believed that it had to come from both sides. Benjamin said he ‘tried it’, but also had to listen to his feeling: “For me there is no click.”

Even though the adventure only lasted two days, Nicky handled the rejection with good humor. “No hard feelings boy, really. Come, give me a hug.” A short but sweet farewell followed. “I really wish them all the happiness.”

Homesickness

Nicky was not the only one who returned to the Netherlands on Wednesday evening. At Guido’s in Swedish Lapland, Margreet announced that she wanted to go home. She already suffered from homesickness on Monday and she could not put that feeling aside, much to Guido’s disappointment. “I’m not completely surprised, but I really think it’s a shame,” he responded.

The first dates had already arrived with both Edith in Austria and Marco in Norway. Whether something blossoms there will become clear in the coming episodes.

Margreet and Guido in Winter full of love. © RTL

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access