Benjamin Kololli: FCB’s new addition causes shitstorms among fans

#Benjamin #Kololli #FCBs #addition #shitstorms #among #fans

Published27. December 2023, 11:39

Homophobic statements: “I vomit in the jet!” – FCB transfer causes a shitstorm among fans

FC Basel signs Benjamin Kololli (31), angering many fans. A few years ago, the then Lausanne professional was noticed with homophobic statements.

von1 / 4

Benjamin Kololli has signed a contract with FCB until the summer of 2025.

FC Basel

The winger played for FC Zurich between 2018 and 2021.

Marc Schumacher/freshfocus

From there he moved to Japan.

IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

That’s what it’s about

Benjamin Kololli is moving from the Japanese second division to FC Basel.

In Switzerland, the Vaud native already played for FCZ and Lausanne-Sport.

In 2017, the midfielder caused a stir with homophobic statements.

FCB has signed an incredible 49 new players since May 2021 and the beginning of the David Degen era. So far, no Basel transfer has made such waves as Benjamin Kololli’s arrival. The reason is not the Vaudois’ FCZ past, but rather questionable statements from 2017.

Shortly after the then Super League referee Pascal Erlachner (43) spoke publicly for the first time about his homosexuality, Kololli was asked by “Blick” for his opinion on the subject. «We discussed his coming out within the team. If a player had come out, it would have been viewed more negatively. It would have been harder to digest,” explained the former Kosovo international.

When asked whether there could be homosexual players on his team, he replied: “I hope not, but it is possible. If that were the case, the person concerned would be better off keeping it to themselves. It could create conflicts because we all shower together,” says Kololli.

Kololli takes a stand

FCB seems to have anticipated that the newcomer’s six-year-old statements could be reopened. At the same time as the transfer was announced, the Basel team published a statement from Kololli on X: “Of course I wouldn’t make those statements anymore today. “I was confronted with the issue right after the game and then expressed myself very clumsily,” the midfielder explains.

«I am very open and clear in my opinion that every person should be who they are – both in football and everywhere else. I would like to clearly and emphatically reject the accusation of homophobia,” Kololli continued.

“You really can’t fall any lower”

For FCB fans, the topic doesn’t seem to be off the table. “Homophobic players are not welcome,” says user Danique clearly on X. User Domink Hug also expresses his displeasure: “I vomit in the jet!” There are also statements like “You really can’t fall any lower” or “FC Basel, you’re kidding us now, aren’t you?” to read.

But many Basel fans question not only Kololli’s character, but also his sporting qualities. The winter transfer in Japan has been under contract with Shimizu S-Pulse for the past two and a half years. In the current season, Kololli only played eleven of 42 possible games in the second division.

Are you already following 20 minutes of sports on Whatsapp?

Stay informed about the sports world and subscribe to the Whatsapp channel 20 Minutes Sport: Then you will receive regular updates with our best sports stories directly to your cell phone.