Benjamin Kololli is the new crowd favorite at FC Basel

Published28. January 2024, 04:34

Super League: “Suddenly we love him”: Ex-FCZ star suddenly Basel favorite

FC Basel defeated the Young Boys 1-0. Benjamin Kololli, who played for FC Zurich for a long time, became the match winner.

Benjamin Kololli’s goal can be seen in the video here. It was the goal to win.

FC Basel won 1-0 against Young Boys.

After the game, the people of Basel were very happy.

Former FCZ player Benjamin Kololli was particularly happy.

It can happen that quickly. In the winter, Benjamin Kololli came to FC Basel from the Japanese second division. There was a lot of criticism of him at first. The reason for this was old statements from him. He was accused of homophobia. FC Basel reacted with a statement, justifying and apologizing.

And now? After his good performance against Zurich, he also impressed against the leader from Bern. With a wonderful lob he shot FC Basel to victory over the Young Boys. It was his first goal for Red Blue.

Benjamin Kololli celebrated his goal in front of the Muttenzer curve.

“I feel at home here”

After the game he was just happy. “It was outstanding from the whole team and the fans were fantastic too,” he said. They worked great together as a team. And further: “I feel at home here and very comfortable. The coach gives me a lot of trust.”

Kololli celebrated his goal in front of the Muttenzerkurve, who celebrated him exuberantly. Not a given. The 31-year-old ultimately played 92 games for FC Zurich between 2018 and 2021, scoring 26 goals and assisting 19. FCZ fans once described Basel’s new crowd favorite as “by far the best in all of Switzerland”.

Now he praised the FCB fans effusively. “It was great to celebrate the goal in front of the Muttenzerkurve,” he explained. He didn’t know what would happen if he scored his first goal for Basel, but now he “has no words for the fans. You are unbelievable.” And: “You really felt today that there were twelve of us playing.”

Benjamin Kololli missed Fabio Celestini

So Kololli was overjoyed. Even if something was missing for his perfect happiness: Fabio Celestini on the sidelines. Due to a suspension, the FCB coach had to watch the game from a box. “It’s a shame he wasn’t there, otherwise I would have celebrated my goal with him,” said Kololli. “But next time then.”

The FCB fans were also happy with the new addition. Not only did the fans celebrate in the Kololli stadium, there was also plenty of praise on social media. For example, a user said on X: “Grande Kololli!” Someone else: “And suddenly we all love Kololli.”

