Benjamin misses Joshua during ‘break’ in Winter Vol Liefde: ‘Does something to me’

Now that Joshua is out of sight, Benjamin can focus entirely on Olivier-Bas. He takes him to an amazing location with a beautiful view. But he does not get the desired response to his romantic gesture. “A very timid reaction,” says Benjamin, disappointed. Olivier-Bas especially enjoys Joshua’s absence. “The atmosphere is a little less tense. I think that’s just nice,” he admits.

Benjamin invites Olivier-Bas for dinner with him and his mother. But it still needs to be picked up from the station. Benjamin does this on his own and takes her to her accommodation. She is of course very curious about her son’s search for love. And that makes Benjamin think more about his position in the match. “Joshua really does something to me,” he says later on camera. “I noticed that today.”

His mother Ilse is curious about the status of the romantic connection. “I do have that physical attraction,” he chuckles. “That sounds very wrong now, but it feels real to him.” The problem is that Joshua is running faster. “If someone is further along, Benjamin will withdraw,” Ilse knows.

Then it’s time for Ilse to meet Olivier-Bas. He makes a good first impression with Benjamin’s mother. They continue to talk, but Benjamin almost falls asleep during the conversation. “I’m really completely tuned out. I think: then we’ll have another babbling conversation. I don’t feel like that.” And so it seems that out of sight doesn’t mean out of mind. Because Benjamin longs for conversations with Joshua.

