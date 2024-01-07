Benjamín Rollheiser will be announced by Benfica in the next few days but he is not coming yet. Understand the business

#Benjamín #Rollheiser #announced #Benfica #days #coming #Understand #business

In the 57 games he played for Estudiantes, Rollheiser scored 12 goals and made seven assists.

Benfica is expected to make official the signing of Argentine winger Benjamín Rollheiser, a 23-year-old player who plays for Estudiantes de La Plata, in the coming days.

The national champions’ SAD will pay nine million euros for 90% of the creative’s pass. Estudiantes keeps 10% of a future sale.

Rollheiser will sign with Benfica until June 2029, but is only expected to arrive at Luz in June 2024. The Reds will let the player remain at Estudiantes de La Plata for another six months, as part of the agreement.

Benjamín Rollheiser will thus start the 2024/25 season at Luz, when Di Maria and Rafa, players who end their contract with the Reds at the end of June, are expected to leave. Benfica is unable to reach an agreement with the Portuguese winger and has already written him off, at no cost. The Argentine winger is expected to return to his country to finish his career at Rosario Central, the club where he was formed.

