Benjamin saw Joshua one more time after Winter full of love: ‘He kept trying’ | linkinbio

For a while it seemed that Benjamin (26) from Winter would end up full of love with Joshua, but that romance came to an (abrupt) end. The gentlemen saw each other one more time afterwards. “I then spent an hour in his house and said some things that bothered me,” Benjamin said in conversation with this site.

How do you look back on the adventure?

“Generally very positive. I’ve seen myself on television, which isn’t surprising if you’re just being yourself. Sometimes I thought: I could have been a little friendlier or more cordial. But all in all I thought it was a nice experience.”

Which moment has stayed with you?

“I think it’s the moment when the first man enters. You actually don’t know what you are going to do when you participate in this program. Suddenly there is a man in your house, I was standing there in my underpants. That felt a bit strange. And normally when you date someone you see that person on location. Now I had those men in my own house on the first day. That’s why I finally decided that they had to go to the other apartment.”

What kind of reactions do you receive from your participation?

“The broadcasting period fell during Christmas and New Year’s Eve and it has been a busy week here during the holidays, so I barely looked at my phone. When I looked at half past six, I thought: wow, there’s a whole world out there. In the village I am approached a lot and people want to have their picture taken with me. But it’s all positive, also on Instagram. Many people also recognized themselves in the things I said.”

Joshua and you… what’s going on now?

“Well, in the months after the recordings he frequently contacted me. I then chose to see him again, because I had a party in Amsterdam. I then spent an hour in his house and said some things that were bothering me. For me that was real closure. I wanted to get on with my life, but after that he continued to contact me. I indicated that I did not want that, but he kept trying.”

Is it ‘quiet on the other side’ now?

,,Well actually yes. I lead a bit of a strange life and I was meant to find someone who could do that too. But the life I have here is difficult with a partner. I recently went on a world trip and had a really great time. I enjoy my single life and this adventure has made me feel stronger.”

How do you see the future?

,,That is a good question. I’ve been living like a luxury gypsy for three years, that’s what I call myself. I eat out a lot and stay in hotels a lot. That’s also part of the catering life. But I think that does have an expiration date. I don’t want to be that sad old man still driving around Tuscany at the age of 40. And I also have a master’s degree, so I have more to offer than this job in the catering industry. Even though it sounds simple, for now I say: I’ll see.”

